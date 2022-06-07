Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Formatting USB hard drive
sugarpie

#296314 7-Jun-2022 17:57
Hello - here is my problem. I bought a 16tb USB hard drive with the intention of creating several partitions for cloning of other drives in my computer. Basically as a storage/backup device. It started out great but when it came time to split up the drive the problems began. I have spent hours trolling websites trying to sort it out but everything I have tried has failed. I have used several partition programs as well as Windows 10 built in disk management and command line functions like diskpart. 

 

 

 

Essentially I just cannot get the partitions formatted. I can get the partitions created in the various software and it even comes back as "successful" when the formatting is finished but when I go to use the partitions they are unformatted. I can get the initial partition to format no problem but after that it won't work. I have tried NTFS and exFAT, both return the same problem. Nothing in Windows will work, whether it's file explorer, disk management or diskpart. They all either come back with "Windows cannot format the drive" or display a successful format but then revert to unformatted or unallocated.

 

 

 

I have tried every trick and tip and tutorial I can find and followed all the advice to the letter but the same problem remains.

 

Any ideas or places I can check out to try something else? Thanks

Oblivian
6565 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2923695 7-Jun-2022 18:17
How many we talking

Max of 4 primaries on MBR.

