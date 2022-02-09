There is an unusual little bird in the garden this morning (Central Auckland).
It must be young - has very yellow feet. Seems about the size of a full grown sparrow.
Seems unable to fly - might be quite young?
No idea, but it reminds me of a quail. With Pukeko feet.
Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...
Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale
*Gladly accepting donations...
Yep - Its a quail.
While its very small, it just made a 'Chicago' call (that's what the call sounds like).
Wonder how the poor wee thing got here and how long before a bloody cat takes it out!
robjg63:
While its very small, it just made a 'Chicago' call (that's what the call sounds like).
"and all that jazz"
Mike
MikeAqua:robjg63:
While its very small, it just made a 'Chicago' call (that's what the call sounds like).
"and all that jazz"
Chicago gave me the blues more than it jazzed me up.
neb: Chicago gave me the blues more than it jazzed me up.
It's the only musical I have ever enjoyed hearing.
Mike
MikeAqua:neb: Chicago gave me the blues more than it jazzed me up.
It's the only musical I have ever enjoyed hearing.
Oh, I was thinking of the city, and sitting in one of the blues clubs.
To be exact … a male King quail, propably escaped somewhere. ;-)
