ForumsOff topicCan anyone identify this bird?
robjg63

3505 posts

Uber Geek


#293699 9-Feb-2022 11:39
There is an unusual little bird in the garden this morning (Central Auckland).

 

 

It must be young - has very yellow feet. Seems about the size of a full grown sparrow.

 

Seems unable to fly - might be quite young?

 

 




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler

Bung
4623 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863884 9-Feb-2022 11:45
Search google for similar identifys it as a Button Quail.

Handsomedan
4852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2863888 9-Feb-2022 11:52
No idea, but it reminds me of a quail. With Pukeko feet. 




Handsome Dan Has Spoken.
Handsome Dan needs to stop adding three dots to every sentence...

 

Handsome Dan does not currently have a side hustle as the mascot for Yale 

 

 

 

*Gladly accepting donations...

robjg63

3505 posts

Uber Geek


  #2863971 9-Feb-2022 12:46
Yep - Its a quail.

 

While its very small, it just made a 'Chicago' call (that's what the call sounds like).

 

Wonder how the poor wee thing got here and how long before a bloody cat takes it out!




Nothing is impossible for the man who doesn't have to do it himself - A. H. Weiler



MikeAqua
6895 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864044 9-Feb-2022 14:14
robjg63:

 

While its very small, it just made a 'Chicago' call (that's what the call sounds like).

 

 

"and all that jazz"




Mike

neb

neb
6560 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864048 9-Feb-2022 14:31
MikeAqua:

robjg63:

 

While its very small, it just made a 'Chicago' call (that's what the call sounds like).

 

 

"and all that jazz"

 

 

Chicago gave me the blues more than it jazzed me up.

MikeAqua
6895 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864177 9-Feb-2022 16:38
neb:  Chicago gave me the blues more than it jazzed me up.

 

It's the only musical I have ever enjoyed hearing.




Mike

neb

neb
6560 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2864190 9-Feb-2022 16:52
MikeAqua:

neb:  Chicago gave me the blues more than it jazzed me up.

 

It's the only musical I have ever enjoyed hearing.

 

 

Oh, I was thinking of the city, and sitting in one of the blues clubs.



froob
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2864223 9-Feb-2022 18:10
That's a Chinese painted quail, with the silver colour mutation: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/King_quail

I used to have some of these as a kid - you could probably catch it with a net if you're quick!

Tinkerisk
1998 posts

Uber Geek


  #2864319 9-Feb-2022 19:42
To be exact … a male King quail, propably escaped somewhere. ;-)




- NET: FTTH, OPNsense, 10G backbone, GWN APs, ipPBX
- SRV: HA server cluster, 0.1PB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

