From a Chorus perspective there is no such solution in the works as far as I know, but it's something I have raised internally in the past - I was looking at it from the perspective of a bach owner.

In the town where my bach is, there are about 100 permanent residents but about 400 holiday homes, all of which have access to fibre at the gate. It seems a shame to me that there is an expensive network in that location that is currently very under utilised (less than 20%). I proposed a couple of options:

either a "bach plan" similar to Contact energy where bach owners could pay a lesser monthly charge for service if they already have full price fibre at home.

or a prepaid "I want fibre for 5 days" online signup sort of thing where an intact ONT exists. This could be quite complicated to setup as we'd have to open it up to all RSPs in the interests of fairness, and there'd have to be a centralised website where a customer can choose an RSP to connect through, and a router onsite compatible with all RSPs that can be connected with zero tech support or config changes - a potential minefield.....

The "bach plan" idea is something that might be considered in future but I fear it's low on the list of priorities from a Chorus marketing perspective. I'd suggest we're all about getting full time, full price connections online right now, but circling back and maximising subscriber numbers in low uptake areas such as holiday towns could potentially become a focus in future.

This is by no means an official position from Chorus - just my understanding from conversations I have been party to over time.

In the end I bit the bullet and got my bach connected on Skinny fibre back in November. I've seen a marked upswing in AirBnB bookings since then, which I can only attribute to the fact that we now offer WiFi and access to Netflix, Amazon Prime etc. Personally when I am there, TV and internet are barely used, but I can understand why visiting families with kids might see it as a godsend...