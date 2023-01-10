Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Router and WiFi solution for a UFB Voyager-connected home?
jonathan18

6416 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#303015 10-Jan-2023 14:06
Send private message

My sister and her husband built a home recently and they've remained with their previous ISP for internet, which includes still paying a monthly sub for the ISP-supplied router (a very old and yellowed Huawei HG659). They've installed this in the roof space above the garage, which is also where all Ethernet cables from around the house terminate (no switch IIRC). For WiFi they primarily rely on the Huawei (which is at one end of the house) but have an old router set up as an additional AP (not working properly).

 

Can I please have some recommendations for suitable products to both replace the router and provide decent WiFi coverage throughout the house?

 

Ease of set up and operation is an important factor as they're not really IT savvy - I had thought something like the TP-Link Deco unit and one or two mesh extender/s connected via Ethernet (such as that supplied by Vodafone) would be ideal as that can also manage router duties and they're simple to set up and use. But it looks like the Decos don't support VLAN tagging (which I understand is needed for their ISP, Voyager) - are there other similar products that will work with Voyager? 

 

Also, I just wanted to check whether there's any possible way to relocate their router to, say, behind the TV in the lounge: I'm thinking that to do this they'll need to have two Ethernet ports in that room, one to connect the ONT (in the roof space) to the router (lounge), then a second to connect the router back to a passive switch in the roof space to allow connection to the Ethernet ports elsewhere in the house - is that on the right track? I'm not 100% sure but I'm doubtful they'll have more than one port per room, as it looked pretty scant re # of cables in the roof - if so, are they stuck with leaving the router (and switch, if needed) in the roof space?

 

Thanks for any advice.

 

 

 

 

Create new topic
Gordy7
1610 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3019598 10-Jan-2023 14:59
Send private message quote this post

I went from a HG659 to a Spark Smart Modem 1 a few years ago.

 

I have been with various ISPs using the SM1: Voyager, Skinny, Orcon and Slingshot.

 

WiFi is very good all around my 3 bedroom house.

 

You could most likely pick up a SM1 off Trademe for less than $50. 

 

Could be worth a try first before you look at the more complex options you are considering.

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37

JBL Quantum 810 Wireless Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 12:23

Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Quad-Band WiFi 6E Mesh System Review
Posted 25-Nov-2022 10:53

Seagate Introduces New Star Wars-inspired HDDs
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:24

JBL Showcases New True Wireless Headphones
Posted 24-Nov-2022 10:19


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 