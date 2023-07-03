Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsLAN (ethernet/Wifi/routers/Bluetooth)Connecting ONT to internal house Ethernet line
corvettesummer

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#306182 3-Jul-2023 12:20
Send private message quote this post

Hi there,

I've finally had fibre installed but unfortunately my ONT had to be located in my garage which isn't ideal for wifi range.

 

I've been told I could connect the ethernet port from the ONT to one of the cables already wired up in the house. The ONT is right beside the phone line box, but the Chorus chap didn't have the tools on him to hook this up for me.

 

Previously was on VDSL, and only one port (of 4 in the house) worked. I'm going to take a wild guess that it's the one that is hooked up to the DSL lines in the photo, the other 3 appear to be unconnected.

 

 

 

My question - can I use some adaptors and plug the ONT's ethernet into the house ethernet line, then plug the router in at the other end? And is there any issue in having no working DSL connection to the house if I do this? (due to disconnecting the phone line to the house from the internal cables)

 

 

 

Create new topic
huckster
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3098959 3-Jul-2023 12:35
Send private message quote this post

My question - can I use some adaptors and plug the ONT's ethernet into the house ethernet line, then plug the router in at the other end?

 

Yes. You just need to crimp some ethernet plugs on each end of the cable or wire that cable into some ethernet wall ports that you then plug patch cables into (from ONT to wall in garage and wall to router in house). 

 

And is there any issue in having no working DSL connection to the house if I do this? (due to disconnecting the phone line to the house from the internal cables)

 

This depends on how your phone line comes in after the fibre install. Is it via the ONT or via the Router? If it's the ONT then unless you have a 2nd cable running from it to the house you might have a problem. If it's the router, then you can patch the router's phone line to the other cables to hook up the other phone sockets.

 

Hope that makes sense.

 

EDIT: Can't spill

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
coffeebaron
6025 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3098962 3-Jul-2023 12:40
Send private message quote this post

This cabling can be utilised no problem. Several options depending on whether you are keeping a landline and if that landline will come off the ONT or the router. You could leave the router at the ONT and use one of the cables to mount a wireless accesspoint nearer to where you need it. Are you looking at doing this yourself, or getting someone in to do it?




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally
Rural Broadband RBI installer for Ultimate Broadband and Full Flavour

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com

corvettesummer

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3099047 3-Jul-2023 13:45
Send private message quote this post

Thanks for the replies! I'm not looking to keep a landline - no foreseeable use for one. I believe the landline is separate, as my VDSL connection was still working at the same time as the fibre connection.

 

Hoping to do the work myself if I can, the only thing I'm scratching my head on is which of those two connected blue blue/white cables leads inside the house, and which leads to the house connection. Might have to invest in a network tester?



huckster
641 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3099054 3-Jul-2023 13:54
Send private message quote this post

Ok. My (somewhat limited) experience is that the fibre completely replaces the copper phone line/renders it redundant. Phone line is provided over the fibre but what you plug your phone into depends on the ISP - ONT or Router.

 

If the VDSL is still live, then be careful mucking around with the "phone box". Might be worth getting someone who knows what's what. E.g. the man above.

wired
165 posts

Master Geek


  #3099129 3-Jul-2023 16:16
Send private message quote this post

Yes having the router in a different location from the ONT is a standard way of connecting the equipment.

 

The TCF have some guidelines on their website of typical configurations https://www.tcf.org.nz/industry/standards-compliance/infrastructure-connections/premises-wiring/tcf-premises-wiring-cable-installers-guidelines-for-telecommunications-services.pdf ' target='_blank'> https://www.tcf.org.nz/industry/standards-compliance/infrastructure-connections/premises-wiring/tcf-premises-wiring-cable-installers-guidelines-for-telecommunications-services.pdf and your configuration is depicted in section 89.3 shown below except that the router and WiFi AP can be in the same place

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56

Adobe Firefly Now Powers Generative AI Capabilities in Adobe Illustrator
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:48

JBL Announces Five New Soundbar Models Featuring 3D and Dolby Atmos
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:44

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G9 Gaming Monitor
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:40

HP Victus Gaming Laptop Review
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:05

Synology Unveils Beedrive
Posted 7-Jun-2023 17:00

Spark to launch satellite-to-mobile service
Posted 6-Jun-2023 10:04

Synology Raises the Bar With DSM 7.2
Posted 2-Jun-2023 10:00

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and 5 Pro get ECG and Blood Pressure features in New Zealand
Posted 1-Jun-2023 09:57

Sony Announces Newest Ultra Wide-Angle Zoom Vlogging Camera
Posted 25-May-2023 16:17

Canon Unveils Compact Camera Specifically Designed for Vlogging
Posted 25-May-2023 16:04

Logitech Announces G Pro X 2 Lightspeed Gaming Headset
Posted 25-May-2023 15:06

Google Play Games Beta Open to All Players in New Zealand
Posted 25-May-2023 14:57








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 