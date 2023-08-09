Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
2degrees Prepay/Pay Monthly plan required for shared data recipients
ethanbmnz

138 posts

Master Geek


#306637 9-Aug-2023 13:55
I'm on Prepay Plus (the 49c min/20c text/50c MB data rates) - i.e. when 2degrees prepay customers don't have a Prepay Plan.

 

I received a text from 2degrees today, stating that data sharing has stopped because I do not have an active Prepay plan. [I receive shared data]

 

I checked my 2degrees, and I found that my data was getting charged to casual data from yesterday evening onwards - fortunately a very small amount of data was used.
Some ahead of time notice would have been appreciated...

 

 

 

The documentation on shared data has also been updated (previous version here) to mention the Plan requirement - e.g:

 

> Numbers you’ve shared with will only be able to use the Shared Data if they have an active Prepay or Pay Monthly Mobile plan.

nzkc
1201 posts

Uber Geek


  #3113743 9-Aug-2023 15:07
Not really "fighting for fair" anymore.

We make use of this feature at home. 1 post play plan sharing their data with 3 other pre pay plans. We do buy the $10/mth plan for each of those 3 phones. There's enough data from the post pay to cover us all though. Its a good system for us. And far cheaper then the other sharing plan(s) they push.

 
 
 
 

Delorean
467 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3113804 9-Aug-2023 17:32
This is indeed back to the future!

 

It reminds me of this Parody about Telecom

 

