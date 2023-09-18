Hey there... first time posting here after having no real luck via email/call center support

I recently went through email support/call centre after experiencing significant disruption to service EVERY night, multiple times a night.

They key issue - Online games disconnecting for short periods, before being able to connect again. I play mostly World of Warcraft and Dead by Daylight when i experience this issue, and when these games disconnect, other services and apps continue to function

Things like discord voice chats continue working

Streaming to twitch.tv with OBS works without issue.

Watching content on twitch.tv appeared to always work fine.

Pings (ping -t 8.8.8.8) timeout (usually) when this happens, looking like below

Reply from 8.8.8.8: bytes=32 time=32ms TTL=119

Reply from 8.8.8.8: bytes=32 time=32ms TTL=119

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Request timed out.

Reply from 8.8.8.8: bytes=32 time=32ms TTL=119

Reply from 8.8.8.8: bytes=32 time=32ms TTL=119

Reply from 8.8.8.8: bytes=32 time=32ms TTL=119

First off, i must say email service when reporting this was not great, offering a textbook response without listening or understanding the problem, on top of being slow.

Eventually after being passed to the technical team i got this response, and then radio silence. "I have had a look at your Account and can see that the line seems to be okay, no frequent disconnections noted on our end, do you mind trying another ethernet cable /device?"

Needless to say i was not impressed with this.

Regardless, after a MONTH of radio silence, and me providing exact timestamps of when disconencts happened (with no further response), i finally called the call center and explained the issue. We went through a firmware upgrade, factory reset, and eventually this resulted in me being sent a new Orbi Modem within the week (i was using an NF18). I was actually impressed with the call center person.

After that time, i noticed the issues with the connection were reduced (but not eliminated).



Now, the issues are back, and im disconnecting from gaming sessions MULTIPLE times per night.

What is going on?! I have never had issues like this before, at any address (including this one), until when i first reported this issue (may 2023).

The issue is not a bandwidth issue - it seems to be that certain connections just get dropped for a short period (although even speed tests seem to perform poorly for me at certain times - with a max of 200Mbps conections outside of NZ?)

Heres a result to sydney as i type this DOWNLOAD 115.95 UPLOAD 540.23 (https://www.speedtest.net/result/15263999468)

And some additional tests - first to 2degrees auckland then to Sydney Telstra right after

https://www.speedtest.net/result/15264137388 (877/541)

https://www.speedtest.net/result/15264130714 (124/96)



Is this forum somewhere i can find actual support or information about what can be going on here that isnt just "reboot the modem"?

I have a packet capture from tonight while playing the game "dead by daylight" if that can help - it captures me starting the game, playing for a while, and then being disconnected (and consequently banned from playing for 5 hours due to the significant number of disconnects i have had over the last few days)

It looks like UDP packets between 3.26.112.176 (aws) and myself mostly for the duration of the game, until there is a 15 second period of no UDP packets from the AWS source, and me being disconnected.

Any assistance is appreciated in returning back to a STABLE connection is appreciated, as currently online gaming with this connection is unfeasible - not knowing when i will be connected or not means i cannot play in any competitive environment, and being timed out for hours at a time just kills any use of other games.

Cheers, Sean