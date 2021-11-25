Everything was working as it should on Tuesday night when I went to bed.

I got up Wednesday to nothing working, I restarted the Unifi UXG and the ONT and same problem.

I also have a static IP

I run PiHole so I removed that from the network and changed the DNS to 1.1.1.1, even tried 2d DNS

Same issue.

I plugged the 2d supplied router in and first off it wasn’t working but spent some time on the phone with them and got it working.

I’m still having some issues with things not working while using there router, like unable to login to MS Teams, as soon as I connect to my work VPN, or hotspot off my mobile Teams works.

I deal with this through the day as I need to work, after work I play around trying to get it to work.

Things I have done so far.

Power cycled the ONT

Power cycled the UXG

Power cycled the switch

Factory reset the UXG an readopted

Removed the UXG and put in my USG4 Pro

Same issue

Factory reset and connected direct to the USG and setup the internet connection via cable

Tried to browse the internet from there – failed again.

Installed the appliance software on laptop and adopted to this and setup a new network.

Same issue

Pinging google and facbook time out

Running nslookup on google and facebook gives a reply

C:\Users\rippernz>nslookup google.com

Server: one.one.one.one

Address: 1.1.1.1

Non-authoritative answer:

Name: google.com

Addresses: 2404:6800:4006:814::200e

142.250.67.14



C:\Users\rippernz>nslookup facebook.com

Server: one.one.one.one

Address: 1.1.1.1

Non-authoritative answer:

Name: facebook.com

Addresses: 2a03:2880:f119:8083:face:b00c:0:25de

157.240.8.35



My question is, Is this my equipment which i don't believe it is or is it an ISP problem with the Static IP

I was to late tonight to ring them and ask them to change my static IP to another one, will look to do that tomorrow.

Thanks.