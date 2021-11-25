Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degreesDNS not resolving
rippernz

22 posts

Geek


#290660 25-Nov-2021 22:36
Everything was working as it should on Tuesday night when I went to bed.

 

I got up Wednesday to nothing working, I restarted the Unifi UXG and the ONT and same problem.

 

I also have a static IP

 

I run PiHole so I removed that from the network and changed the DNS to 1.1.1.1, even tried 2d DNS

 

Same issue.

 

I plugged the 2d supplied router in and first off it wasn’t working but spent some time on the phone with them and got it working.

 

I’m still having some issues with things not working while using there router, like unable to login to MS Teams, as soon as I connect to my work VPN, or hotspot off my mobile Teams works.

 

I deal with this through the day as I need to work, after work I play around trying to get it to work.

 

 

 

Things I have done so far.

 

Power cycled the ONT

 

Power cycled the UXG

 

Power cycled the switch

 

Factory reset the UXG an readopted

 

Removed the UXG and put in my USG4 Pro

 

Same issue

 

 

 

Factory reset and connected direct to the USG and setup the internet connection via cable

 

Tried to browse the internet from there – failed again.

 

 

 

Installed the appliance software on laptop and adopted to this and setup a new network.

 

Same issue

 

 

 

Pinging google and facbook time out

 

Running nslookup on google and facebook gives a reply

 

  • C:\Users\rippernz>nslookup google.com
  • Server:  one.one.one.one
  • Address:  1.1.1.1
  • Non-authoritative answer:
  • Name:    google.com
  • Addresses:  2404:6800:4006:814::200e
  •           142.250.67.14
  •  
  • C:\Users\rippernz>nslookup facebook.com
  • Server:  one.one.one.one
  • Address:  1.1.1.1
  • Non-authoritative answer:
  • Name:    facebook.com
  • Addresses:  2a03:2880:f119:8083:face:b00c:0:25de
  •           157.240.8.35
  •  

My question is, Is this my equipment which i don't believe it is or is it an ISP problem with the Static IP

 

 

 

I was to late tonight to ring them and ask them to change my static IP to another one, will look to do that tomorrow.

 

 

 

Thanks.

ANglEAUT
1667 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2819463 25-Nov-2021 23:00
When I try to resolve the IP address, I get the same IP address as you. No issues connecting to Google, Facebook or anywhere else. Using the supplied Fritz!Box router.

 

I do experience weird glitches with my internet connectivity. Seems to last 3-10mins at a time, but come right by itself. Nothing as permanent as you describe.

 

 




fe31nz
806 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2819471 26-Nov-2021 00:37
Have you tried eliminating DNS problems by pinging the IP addresses directly?

mecow
138 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2819513 26-Nov-2021 09:07
So I had basically this problem two days ago (with a static IP address as well).

 

I rang up support and mentioned the issue and that I had tried different DNS servers etc etc.

 

They suggested trying dropping my static IP and changing it to a new one - this fixed the problem immediately.

 

Apparently there had been an issue with provisioning some static IP addresses in the past - not really sure but all I know is giving me a new static IP address fixed the issue within seconds.

 

 



mecow
138 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2819515 26-Nov-2021 09:10
Also to note - that I was running an Edgerouter so worried that the support would tell me to get a fritzbox or go away.

 

I had pulled apart the entire set up and tried everything before calling.

 

They believed me when I said I had tried a number of different DNS servers and certain this wasn't the problem.

 

A+++ for the 2degrees tech support team

 

 

rippernz

22 posts

Geek


  #2819520 26-Nov-2021 09:20
mecow:

 

Also to note - that I was running an Edgerouter so worried that the support would tell me to get a fritzbox or go away.

 

I had pulled apart the entire set up and tried everything before calling.

 

They believed me when I said I had tried a number of different DNS servers and certain this wasn't the problem.

 

A+++ for the 2degrees tech support team

 

 

 

 

 

 

thanks for that information, on the phone waiting for them at the moment.

 

 

 

Like you my network is now pulled apart running on limped connection using the fritz box.

mecow
138 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2819522 26-Nov-2021 09:22
I was tearing ethernet cables and hair!

 

I am not even really at hobby-est networking knowledge level so while I knew some stuff I really only knew how to test a few things. I should have been more confident that it wasn't at my end considering it had been flawless for months without change...

rippernz

22 posts

Geek


  #2819634 26-Nov-2021 10:53
mecow:

 

I was tearing ethernet cables and hair!

 

I am not even really at hobby-est networking knowledge level so while I knew some stuff I really only knew how to test a few things. I should have been more confident that it wasn't at my end considering it had been flawless for months without change...

 

 

 

 

i hear ya

 

 

 

I though it was working but went to put it back together and still the same, gone back to the fritz router so will deal with it latter.



mecow
138 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2819638 26-Nov-2021 10:58
Damn - so it wasn't an issue with the static IP like it was in my case?

 

 

sud0
243 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2819686 26-Nov-2021 11:59
rippernz

22 posts

Geek


  #2819708 26-Nov-2021 12:35
mecow:

 

Damn - so it wasn't an issue with the static IP like it was in my case?

 

 

 

 

 

 

not sure what has happened, but all of a sudden working again so was the static IP

 

 

 

 

harlansmart
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2828552 8-Dec-2021 11:41
Exactly this,

 

 

 

We are also on Static IP, problems started about 1 month ago, like others we have torn our network apart - still no go on the sites we need to access.

 

 

 

Occasionally using OPERA + VPN instead of our normal SAFARI we can do what we want, but mostly not...

 

 

 

So is the answer to call them up and have the Static IP changed ?




 

 

rippernz

22 posts

Geek


  #2828571 8-Dec-2021 12:11
harlansmart:

 

Exactly this,

 

 

 

We are also on Static IP, problems started about 1 month ago, like others we have torn our network apart - still no go on the sites we need to access.

 

 

 

Occasionally using OPERA + VPN instead of our normal SAFARI we can do what we want, but mostly not...

 

 

 

So is the answer to call them up and have the Static IP changed ?

 

 

 

 

That's exactly the answer, call them and get to the change the static, mine was changed to a different range.

mecow
138 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2828592 8-Dec-2021 12:29
harlansmart:

 

Exactly this,

 

 

 

We are also on Static IP, problems started about 1 month ago, like others we have torn our network apart - still no go on the sites we need to access.

 

 

 

Occasionally using OPERA + VPN instead of our normal SAFARI we can do what we want, but mostly not...

 

 

 

So is the answer to call them up and have the Static IP changed ?

 

 

 

 

Yeah exactly right - call them up and let them know your problem and that you have tried all the DNS servers/settings - they will switch you to a new static IP and the problem should go away immediately.

harlansmart
307 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2828636 8-Dec-2021 13:44
Interesting, this was a useful thread, thanks OP - after a 64 minute wait...

 

New IP/New Range instantly resolved issue that wasted days of time but, ironically..

 

2Degrees Care Supervisor 'M' advises, '2D will no longer be able to offer us our free Static IP'

 

Have advised us the service has been removed from our account today after 4-5 years of provision.

 

Not sure if we are glad to have 'resolved' the DNS issue, as we'll likely choose to move to a different ISP.

 

Unusual way to treat customers, who through no fault, but much anguish, now have reduced service at same cost.

 

 

 

 




 

 

rippernz

22 posts

Geek


  #2828793 8-Dec-2021 15:24
harlansmart:

 

2Degrees Care Supervisor 'M' advises, '2D will no longer be able to offer us our free Static IP'

 

Have advised us the service has been removed from our account today after 4-5 years of provision.

 

 

 

 

I got told this when i renewed for 12 months in Oct, they were doing a review of static IP and discontinuing the free one which would mean a charge to the account but no timeframe given

 

 

 

No mention of that to me when i called up though.

