Everything was working as it should on Tuesday night when I went to bed.
I got up Wednesday to nothing working, I restarted the Unifi UXG and the ONT and same problem.
I also have a static IP
I run PiHole so I removed that from the network and changed the DNS to 1.1.1.1, even tried 2d DNS
Same issue.
I plugged the 2d supplied router in and first off it wasn’t working but spent some time on the phone with them and got it working.
I’m still having some issues with things not working while using there router, like unable to login to MS Teams, as soon as I connect to my work VPN, or hotspot off my mobile Teams works.
I deal with this through the day as I need to work, after work I play around trying to get it to work.
Things I have done so far.
Power cycled the ONT
Power cycled the UXG
Power cycled the switch
Factory reset the UXG an readopted
Removed the UXG and put in my USG4 Pro
Same issue
Factory reset and connected direct to the USG and setup the internet connection via cable
Tried to browse the internet from there – failed again.
Installed the appliance software on laptop and adopted to this and setup a new network.
Same issue
Pinging google and facbook time out
Running nslookup on google and facebook gives a reply
- C:\Users\rippernz>nslookup google.com
- Server: one.one.one.one
- Address: 1.1.1.1
- Non-authoritative answer:
- Name: google.com
- Addresses: 2404:6800:4006:814::200e
- 142.250.67.14
-
- C:\Users\rippernz>nslookup facebook.com
- Server: one.one.one.one
- Address: 1.1.1.1
- Non-authoritative answer:
- Name: facebook.com
- Addresses: 2a03:2880:f119:8083:face:b00c:0:25de
- 157.240.8.35
-
My question is, Is this my equipment which i don't believe it is or is it an ISP problem with the Static IP
I was to late tonight to ring them and ask them to change my static IP to another one, will look to do that tomorrow.
Thanks.