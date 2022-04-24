As the title suggests, has anyone had high ping to US servers in general over the weekend?

I noticed it originally playing Apex Legends, where all the US servers have increased in ping by about 60-80ms and is now unplayable as I'm teleporting everywhere. I originally thought it was the game just having a meltdown after an update/due to the event on, but today I also noticed that my VPN was showing similar increases in ping (outside the game) - I tried Windscribe and VPN Unlimited. There are seemingly no changes to latency for other servers though (AU, Singapore, Japan etc are still the same as always).

I'm on a wired 300/100 connection. Have rebooted my router, even gone back to the FritzBox to make sure it wasn't my setup acting up.