High ping to US Servers over the weekend?
redeye52

Master Geek


#295802 24-Apr-2022 14:09
As the title suggests, has anyone had high ping to US servers in general over the weekend? 

 

 

 

I noticed it originally playing Apex Legends, where all the US servers have increased in ping by about 60-80ms and is now unplayable as I'm teleporting everywhere. I originally thought it was the game just having a meltdown after an update/due to the event on, but today I also noticed that my VPN was showing similar increases in ping (outside the game) - I tried Windscribe and VPN Unlimited. There are seemingly no changes to latency for other servers though (AU, Singapore, Japan etc are still the same as always).

 

I'm on a wired 300/100 connection. Have rebooted my router, even gone back to the FritzBox to make sure it wasn't my setup acting up.

 

 

Jase2985
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906066 24-Apr-2022 14:18
what ip addresses are you testing to?

Jase2985
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906156 24-Apr-2022 17:22
to me it looks like traffic going via IX is having delays where as traffic going via global gateway is fine

Taringa
Wannabe Geek


  #2906174 24-Apr-2022 18:28
Been having the same issue, exactly as you described - 60-80ms increased latency to all US-based games. Contacted 2degrees support to no avail.



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906179 24-Apr-2022 19:05
Taringa:

 

Been having the same issue, exactly as you described - 60-80ms increased latency to all US-based games. Contacted 2degrees support to no avail.

 

Remember, routing is best effort for all providers. There are hundreds of threads on Geekzone covering all ISP's with the same problems. You just need to be patient with routing changes as often there is a good reason why they happened in the first place - could well be a fibre cut for example.

 

Logging faults with the call centre is the way to go but even still it won't help. At the end of the day you've still got connectivity to the US even if it takes a little longer to reach its destination...




Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906191 24-Apr-2022 19:46
 @taringa Upstream providers can do planned work that can impact latency this does not make it a fault

 

Unless you have a SLA contract it is best effort

Linux
Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2906194 24-Apr-2022 19:55
@pwner Can you add any value here?

NickMack
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907163 27-Apr-2022 09:28
Specific examples, trace routes/ping results would be useful to assist 2d in working through routes/peering etc.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 



aspired
Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
2degrees

  #2907226 27-Apr-2022 10:48
There's a link fault that will be effecting latency for some US traffic, have asked for an update on when it will be resolved. 

NickMack
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907234 27-Apr-2022 10:52
aspired:

 

There's a link fault that will be effecting latency for some US traffic, have asked for an update on when it will be resolved. 

 

 

Looks like it started on Friday evening...

 

 

 

 

Nick.




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

NickMack
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907235 27-Apr-2022 10:56
https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

NickMack
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2907932 28-Apr-2022 15:38
aspired:

 

There's a link fault that will be effecting latency for some US traffic, have asked for an update on when it will be resolved. 

 

 

Hey Ricky, any update on this as a matter of interest, tomorrow it will be 7 days (a long time for fault) ?

 

Nick




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

Taringa
Wannabe Geek


  #2908079 29-Apr-2022 00:47
Seems to be working normally again now. Thanks for the help & informative replies 

NickMack
Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908093 29-Apr-2022 08:06
Taringa:

 

Seems to be working normally again now. Thanks for the help & informative replies 

 

 

Looks like this was resolved just after 10:30 last night ;-)

 

 




https://nick.mackechnie.co.nz | NZ ISP latency monitoring - https://smokeping.thenet.gen.nz 

jonathan18
Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2908114 29-Apr-2022 08:58
My son's hitting problems with high ping to Aus (also on 2D), as per this post; has anyone else hit this problem, or can offer my advice on best next steps? Ta.

Jase2985
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908119 29-Apr-2022 09:16
@jonathan18:

 

My son's hitting problems with high ping to Aus (also on 2D), as per this post; has anyone else hit this problem, or can offer my advice on best next steps? Ta.

 

 

 

 

call and log a fault, its likely out of the ISP's control though as its probably an issue with an upstream provider

