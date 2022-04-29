alavaliant

Yep, got the same issue connecting from home (2degrees) to work (Kordia), and vice versa. Routing is all over the show, appear to be making it to Singapore, then attempting to get back.

Edit for traceroute from home to work:

Tracing route to 124.157.x.x over a maximum of 30 hops

1 <1 ms <1 ms <1 ms 192.168.100.254

2 4 ms 5 ms 3 ms 41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]

3 4 ms 4 ms 2 ms 154.18.104.42

4 * * * Request timed out.

5 38 ms 36 ms 37 ms be2189.ccr51.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.198]

6 82 ms 82 ms 82 ms be2429.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.141]

7 129 ms 128 ms 130 ms be2428.ccr31.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.138]

8 240 ms 239 ms 241 ms gtt.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.140.46]

9 239 ms 239 ms 239 ms et-5-3-0.cr0-pao1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.128.82]

10 240 ms 240 ms 239 ms ip4.gtt.net [76.74.95.34]

11 * * * Request timed out.

12 * * * Request timed out.

13 * * * Request timed out.

14 * * * Request timed out.

15 * * * Request timed out.

16 214 ms 243 ms 214 ms 124.157.114.5

17 214 ms 213 ms 214 ms 124.157.x.x