Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Anybody else on 2Degrees having problems with routing to NZ IPs currently?
alavaliant

120 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

#295852 29-Apr-2022 11:47
There is a Wellington based IP (company VPN gateway - can't publicly give it) that is currently having what looks like a routing issue on 2degrees;

 

 

traceroute CENSOREDWELLINGTONIP

 

traceroute to CENSOREDWELLINGTONIP, 30 hops max, 60 byte packets

 

1 router.local (192.168.0.1) 0.453 ms 0.496 ms 0.431 ms

 

2 CENSORED.static.snap.net.nz (X.X.X.X) 2.365 ms 2.309 ms 2.297 ms

 

3 154.18.104.42 (154.18.104.42) 11.817 ms 11.750 ms 12.127 ms

 

4 * * *

 

5 be2189.ccr51.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.88.198) 46.085 ms 45.546 ms 45.477 ms

 

6 be2429.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.88.141) 91.354 ms 91.176 ms 91.087 ms

 

7 be2428.ccr31.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.88.138) 137.539 ms 137.377 ms 137.284 ms

 

8 gtt.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.140.46) 248.709 ms 248.051 ms 248.724 ms

 

9 et-5-3-0.cr0-pao1.ip4.gtt.net (89.149.128.82) 248.666 ms 248.562 ms 248.966 ms

 

10 ip4.gtt.net (76.74.95.34) 248.430 ms 248.368 ms 248.296 ms

 

11 * * *

 

12 * * *

 

13 irb-10.aksw9.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.127.58) 221.520 ms 221.454 ms 222.041 ms

 

14 ae20-52.akcr11.global-gateway.net.nz (202.50.232.82) 221.931 ms 202.50.232.86 (202.50.232.86) 221.344 ms ae20-52.akcr11.global-gateway.net.nz (202.50.232.82) 221.675 ms

 

15 202.50.233.82 (202.50.233.82) 221.204 ms 221.607 ms 221.533 ms

 

16 * * *

 

17 * * *

 

18 * * *

 

19 * * *

 

20 * * *

 

21 * * *

 

22 * * *

 

23 * * *

 

24 * * *

 

25 * * *

 

26 * * *

 

27 * * *

 

28 * * *

 

29 * * *

 

30 * * *

 

 

That should normally be an almost direct route 4-5 hops from my wellington 2degrees static ip to the wellington vpn gateway. But it's been like for me and multiple other 2degrees users since Wednesday about 3pm (while not effecting users on multiple other isps).

 

 

I'm curious if this sort of issue is effecting anybody else / other ips located in Wellington. But I don't really have a good sample other other wellington IPs to test against.

 

 

If anybody from 2degrees is around and wants to check on what is going on, I'm informed my company has a 2degrees internal ticket open with the 2degrees networking team (number 206436)

jonathan18
6165 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2908234 29-Apr-2022 11:52
A couple of other active threads today about 2D routing issues:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=295802&page_no=2

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=85&topicid=295599&page_no=2

 

 

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
219 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908235 29-Apr-2022 11:53
Yep, got the same issue connecting from home (2degrees) to work (Kordia), and vice versa. Routing is all over the show, appear to be making it to Singapore, then attempting to get back.

 

Edit for traceroute from home to work:

 

 

 

Tracing route to 124.157.x.x over a maximum of 30 hops

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  192.168.100.254
  2     4 ms     5 ms     3 ms  41.7.69.111.static.snap.net.nz [111.69.7.41]
  3     4 ms     4 ms     2 ms  154.18.104.42
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5    38 ms    36 ms    37 ms  be2189.ccr51.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.198]
  6    82 ms    82 ms    82 ms  be2429.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.141]
  7   129 ms   128 ms   130 ms  be2428.ccr31.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.138]
  8   240 ms   239 ms   241 ms  gtt.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.140.46]
  9   239 ms   239 ms   239 ms  et-5-3-0.cr0-pao1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.128.82]
 10   240 ms   240 ms   239 ms  ip4.gtt.net [76.74.95.34]
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 14     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 15     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 16   214 ms   243 ms   214 ms  124.157.114.5
 17   214 ms   213 ms   214 ms  124.157.x.x

pwner
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2908314 29-Apr-2022 12:52
Should be sorted now, can you please retest and let us know if there are any remaining issues




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer



yumyumbaronies
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2908315 29-Apr-2022 12:54
Yep, i have same route as you evilonenz. 

 

Route via 2deg to my work (which peers with AKL-IX) changed at 09:55 yesterday, from 20 ms to 230 ms (via Au, Singapore, USA). 

 

 

 

 

And my route to spark.co.nz and xtra.co.nz is same ... 

 

 

 

Tracing route to ns1.spark.co.nz [146.171.13.195]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  router [192.168.88.1]
  2     3 ms     1 ms     3 ms  x.x.x.x.static.snap.net.nz [x.x.x.x]
  3    14 ms    13 ms    12 ms  154.18.104.42
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5    48 ms    44 ms    45 ms  be2189.ccr51.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.198]
  6    94 ms    93 ms    93 ms  be2429.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.141]
  7   139 ms   136 ms   138 ms  be2428.ccr31.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.138]
  8   252 ms   250 ms   248 ms  gtt.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.140.46]
  9   249 ms   250 ms   249 ms  et-5-3-0.cr0-pao1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.128.82]
 10   247 ms   251 ms   248 ms  ip4.gtt.net [76.74.95.34]
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13   226 ms   224 ms   225 ms  irb-10.aksw9.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.58]
 14   247 ms   228 ms   227 ms  202.50.232.86
 15   225 ms   228 ms   225 ms  210.55.185.130
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.

pwner
388 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
2degrees

  #2908316 29-Apr-2022 12:58
yumyumbaronies:

 

Yep, i have same route as you evilonenz. 

 

Route via 2deg to my work (which peers with AKL-IX) changed at 09:55 yesterday, from 20 ms to 230 ms (via Au, Singapore, USA). 

 

 

 

 

And my route to spark.co.nz and xtra.co.nz is same ... 

 

 

 

Tracing route to ns1.spark.co.nz [146.171.13.195]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  router [192.168.88.1]
  2     3 ms     1 ms     3 ms  x.x.x.x.static.snap.net.nz [x.x.x.x]
  3    14 ms    13 ms    12 ms  154.18.104.42
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5    48 ms    44 ms    45 ms  be2189.ccr51.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.198]
  6    94 ms    93 ms    93 ms  be2429.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.141]
  7   139 ms   136 ms   138 ms  be2428.ccr31.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.138]
  8   252 ms   250 ms   248 ms  gtt.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.140.46]
  9   249 ms   250 ms   249 ms  et-5-3-0.cr0-pao1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.128.82]
 10   247 ms   251 ms   248 ms  ip4.gtt.net [76.74.95.34]
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13   226 ms   224 ms   225 ms  irb-10.aksw9.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.58]
 14   247 ms   228 ms   227 ms  202.50.232.86
 15   225 ms   228 ms   225 ms  210.55.185.130
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

should have gone back to the correct path now, when did you last check?




Any posts are personal comments and not that of my employer

yumyumbaronies
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2908317 29-Apr-2022 13:01
pwner:

 

yumyumbaronies:

 

Yep, i have same route as you evilonenz. 

 

Route via 2deg to my work (which peers with AKL-IX) changed at 09:55 yesterday, from 20 ms to 230 ms (via Au, Singapore, USA). 

 

 

 

 

And my route to spark.co.nz and xtra.co.nz is same ... 

 

 

 

Tracing route to ns1.spark.co.nz [146.171.13.195]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

 

  1    <1 ms    <1 ms    <1 ms  router [192.168.88.1]
  2     3 ms     1 ms     3 ms  x.x.x.x.static.snap.net.nz [x.x.x.x]
  3    14 ms    13 ms    12 ms  154.18.104.42
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5    48 ms    44 ms    45 ms  be2189.ccr51.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.198]
  6    94 ms    93 ms    93 ms  be2429.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.141]
  7   139 ms   136 ms   138 ms  be2428.ccr31.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.88.138]
  8   252 ms   250 ms   248 ms  gtt.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com [154.54.140.46]
  9   249 ms   250 ms   249 ms  et-5-3-0.cr0-pao1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.128.82]
 10   247 ms   251 ms   248 ms  ip4.gtt.net [76.74.95.34]
 11     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 12     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 13   226 ms   224 ms   225 ms  irb-10.aksw9.global-gateway.net.nz [122.56.127.58]
 14   247 ms   228 ms   227 ms  202.50.232.86
 15   225 ms   228 ms   225 ms  210.55.185.130
 16     *        *        *     Request timed out.

 

 

should have gone back to the correct path now, when did you last check?

 

 

 

 

Yes, back to normal since 12:30 .. thanks!

alavaliant

120 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2908319 29-Apr-2022 13:01
pwner:

Should be sorted now, can you please retest and let us know if there are any remaining issues

 

 

Thank you, can confirm as working correctly now for me and other users at my company. :)

