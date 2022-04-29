alavaliant

traceroute CENSOREDWELLINGTONIP
traceroute to CENSOREDWELLINGTONIP, 30 hops max, 60 byte packets
1 router.local (192.168.0.1) 0.453 ms 0.496 ms 0.431 ms
2 CENSORED.static.snap.net.nz (X.X.X.X) 2.365 ms 2.309 ms 2.297 ms
3 154.18.104.42 (154.18.104.42) 11.817 ms 11.750 ms 12.127 ms
4 * * *
5 be2189.ccr51.syd01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.88.198) 46.085 ms 45.546 ms 45.477 ms
6 be2429.ccr51.per01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.88.141) 91.354 ms 91.176 ms 91.087 ms
7 be2428.ccr31.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.88.138) 137.539 ms 137.377 ms 137.284 ms
8 gtt.sin01.atlas.cogentco.com (154.54.140.46) 248.709 ms 248.051 ms 248.724 ms
9 et-5-3-0.cr0-pao1.ip4.gtt.net (89.149.128.82) 248.666 ms 248.562 ms 248.966 ms
10 ip4.gtt.net (76.74.95.34) 248.430 ms 248.368 ms 248.296 ms
11 * * *
12 * * *
13 irb-10.aksw9.global-gateway.net.nz (122.56.127.58) 221.520 ms 221.454 ms 222.041 ms
14 ae20-52.akcr11.global-gateway.net.nz (202.50.232.82) 221.931 ms 202.50.232.86 (202.50.232.86) 221.344 ms ae20-52.akcr11.global-gateway.net.nz (202.50.232.82) 221.675 ms
15 202.50.233.82 (202.50.233.82) 221.204 ms 221.607 ms 221.533 ms
16 * * *
17 * * *
18 * * *
19 * * *
20 * * *
21 * * *
22 * * *
23 * * *
24 * * *
25 * * *
26 * * *
27 * * *
28 * * *
29 * * *
30 * * *
That should normally be an almost direct route 4-5 hops from my wellington 2degrees static ip to the wellington vpn gateway. But it's been like for me and multiple other 2degrees users since Wednesday about 3pm (while not effecting users on multiple other isps).
I'm curious if this sort of issue is effecting anybody else / other ips located in Wellington. But I don't really have a good sample other other wellington IPs to test against.
If anybody from 2degrees is around and wants to check on what is going on, I'm informed my company has a 2degrees internal ticket open with the 2degrees networking team (number 206436)