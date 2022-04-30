I just moved from BipPipe where I had fixed IP to 2D where I didn't for that thinking for the limited times I needed the fixed IP I couild use a dynamic DNS service. This is for a web camera that I cannot get working with a portal so I have always just pointed my browser to my external IP and routed traffic to that camera's internal IP with a logon/pw.
I tried using my new IP address but it won't resolve so I am wondering my new exernal IP 151.210.167.xxx is an address that is really resolvable but a sort of NAT address? So if I can't fix my camera to not have to use an external IP I might have to ask 2D for an external IP