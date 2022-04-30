

Hi are you with Sky for any TV services, if so their broadband is very good value if you are an existing TV customer, and all IPs are public and static, well never seem to change.



The service has been excellent. If you are not a Sky customer, then purhaps as others have said front up with the $120 per year for a static IP.



As for Spark, it's the exact same network as Bigpipe, so what was the reason for moving?







Cyril