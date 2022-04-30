Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Forums2degrees (including Slingshot, Orcon, Flip, Stuff Fibre, 2talk and Vocus)Just moved to 2D and now on CGNAT. Does that my IP is not externally accessible now?
lchiu7

5839 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#295859 30-Apr-2022 10:43
I just moved from BipPipe where I had fixed IP to 2D where I didn't for that thinking for the limited times I needed the fixed IP I couild use a dynamic DNS service. This is for a web camera that I cannot get working with a portal so I have always just pointed my browser to my external IP and routed traffic to that camera's internal IP with a logon/pw. 

 

 

 

I tried using my new IP address but it won't resolve so I am wondering my new exernal IP 151.210.167.xxx is an address that is really resolvable but a sort of NAT address? So if I can't fix my camera to not have to use an external IP I might have to ask 2D for an external IP






 





 

 

 1 | 2
cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2908499 30-Apr-2022 10:47
Hi what IP address is showing in the router interface, if it's 100.64.0.0 to 100.127.255.255 then it's cg-nat, ignore what google reports.


If it's cg-nat then you will never be able to port forward to it.

More importantly, port forwarding to a camera is asking for trouble, I recommend you find another way, what brand is the camera.

Cyril

Edit, 2d can do a public IP for you but as I recall it's $10/month, getting the cloud connect working for the camera is the best bet

lchiu7

5839 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2908502 30-Apr-2022 10:56
cyril7: Hi what IP address is showing in the router interface, if it's 100.64.0.0 to 100.127.255.255 then it's cg-nat, ignore what google reports.


If it's cg-nat then you will never be able to port forward to it.

More importantly, port forwarding to a camera is asking for trouble, I recommend you find another way, what brand is the camera.

Cyril

Edit, 2d can do a public IP for you but as I recall it's $10/month, getting the cloud connect working for the camera is the best bet

 

 

 

It's 100.67.0.0 so I guess it's CGNAT. I was trying to avoid paying $10 for fixed IP :-(  The camera is a Dlink DCS-2132L which I have never been able to get working with Dlink's portal but at $10/year for static IP might go and find a better cloud based camera






 





 

 

nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2908504 30-Apr-2022 11:00
2degrees as CG-NAT very well known 2degrees IP Addresses | 2degrees

 

you will need to pay an additional $10 p/m for a static ip (would have been a one off $50 with big pipe)

 

 




 



nztim
2316 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #2908505 30-Apr-2022 11:01
Also port forwarding cameras is a bad thing




 

Peppery
893 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2908511 30-Apr-2022 11:29
It might be worth checking out Tailscale to see if it'd suit your needs. It'll work behind CG-NAT and you won't have to port forward your camera.

lchiu7

5839 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2908960 1-May-2022 13:57
Peppery:

 

It might be worth checking out Tailscale to see if it'd suit your needs. It'll work behind CG-NAT and you won't have to port forward your camera.

 

 

 

 

Thanks to all. The Dlink has a cloud option which does not need port forwarding but now I recall why I did that. I could never get it to work and port forwarding to its internal IP was the only way I could access the camera internally. I have since reset the camera and now can't get it to register at all to my internal network so I guess it's time to buy a new one.






 





 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11007 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2908982 1-May-2022 16:53
That camera is end of life anyway and if you had port forwarded to it I would consider it compromised and bin it. Cameras are not supposed to be port forwarded to.

 

I would recommend Eufy or Ring as a product that'll work behind CG-NAT and are secure / trouble free. I have Eufy cameras installed at my parents place and they find them awesome.




Michael Murphy




cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2908985 1-May-2022 17:06
Hi Plus1 for eufy, sorted one for an elderly relative recently, works well. Advantage is the hub has onboard storage, so no cloud storage costs like Arlo, but still has free cloud proxy so you can access without port forwarding, did not test but should work behind cg-nat as it's all outbound to the proxy.

Cyril7

pchs
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2909005 1-May-2022 19:37
It will be interesting to see how much spare IPv4 space Callplus/Slingshot/Orcon etc has as that will shape if 2degrees keeps using CG-NAT, presumably they will want to move their residential broadband to the same platform which just at a guess will be the Callplus one.. being larger than 2d's/Snap.. 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11007 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2909016 1-May-2022 20:53
@pchs Even if they had some left why waste it? IPv4 is scarce and to be perfectly honest the majority of customers are totally fine with CG-NAT. It wouldn't surprise me of Orcon Group actually start shifting their customers over to CG-NAT also...




Michael Murphy


pchs
162 posts

Master Geek


  #2909018 1-May-2022 21:00
michaelmurfy:

 

@pchs Even if they had some left why waste it? IPv4 is scarce and to be perfectly honest the majority of customers are totally fine with CG-NAT. It wouldn't surprise me of Orcon Group actually start shifting their customers over to CG-NAT also...

 

 

 

 

Good point but CG-NAT does have some large operational overheads - especially if you are using IP data accounting, to a very low extent technical support if issues come up but the main thing is the cards in your routers are extremely expensive compared to just being able to route a subnet, if you had the address's spare (and I doubt they would sell them so may as well make use of them) then the operational overhead to use them is way less than expanding your CG-NAT. 

lchiu7

5839 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2909992 4-May-2022 09:59
cyril7: Hi Plus1 for eufy, sorted one for an elderly relative recently, works well. Advantage is the hub has onboard storage, so no cloud storage costs like Arlo, but still has free cloud proxy so you can access without port forwarding, did not test but should work behind cg-nat as it's all outbound to the proxy.

Cyril7

 

 

 

I guess I am being cheap here. I was never able to connect my camera to Dlink's cloud servers because the app they provided never found the camera on the internal network. Yet it had an IP address assigned so I could see video via a URL. So the quick and dirty way to make it work was to port forward my external (static) IP to the camera and put on a logon and password.  Of course as others have noted that's not 100% secure and probably a security risk.

 

 

 

I tried again setting up the camera and still can't get it to register on the app so I can't connect it. So I guess time to get new camera(s).






 





 

 

lchiu7

5839 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2911085 6-May-2022 15:59
Well it looks like I might have to move to another ISP now :-(  Not only has CGNAT broken my camera (which I could remediate by getting a new one) it's also causing issues with my Smart DNS service. This is because with CGNAT my Smart DNS provider has told me it's possible another 2D and Smart DNS customer could establish register their IP and it might be the same as mine :-( So I would be stuck with the services they had registered for.

 

 

 

I don't want to pay $10/month for fixed IP so I might have to move to provider who doesn't use CGNAT (Spark?)






 





 

 

Delorean
390 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2911091 6-May-2022 16:30
lchiu7:

 

Well it looks like I might have to move to another ISP now :-(  Not only has CGNAT broken my camera (which I could remediate by getting a new one) it's also causing issues with my Smart DNS service. This is because with CGNAT my Smart DNS provider has told me it's possible another 2D and Smart DNS customer could establish register their IP and it might be the same as mine :-( So I would be stuck with the services they had registered for.

 

 

 

I don't want to pay $10/month for fixed IP so I might have to move to provider who doesn't use CGNAT (Spark?)

 

 

 

 

Just ring 2D and see if they might give you a static IP for free.

 

2D are a good ISP and if your issue can be solved for $120 extra pa, then I would just pay it knowing I have a decent network and an ISP with good support

 

 

cyril7
8749 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2911133 6-May-2022 18:11
Hi are you with Sky for any TV services, if so their broadband is very good value if you are an existing TV customer, and all IPs are public and static, well never seem to change.

The service has been excellent. If you are not a Sky customer, then purhaps as others have said front up with the $120 per year for a static IP.

As for Spark, it's the exact same network as Bigpipe, so what was the reason for moving?



Cyril

 1 | 2
