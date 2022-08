Sky has released a brand new SkyGo app ( not an update )

Download links for new app:

IOS

Android

Sky Go login required.

Nicer interface - seems to be able to access more content, up to 5 devices ( 1 stream at a time though). Better search too.

Includes the functionality of the Sky Guide app to allow you to remote record, and apparently download to watch later coming soon

Unfortunately it doesn't carry over your watchlist :(

Clint