Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxNeon Price to Increase to $15.99 from 17 May 2021
Kraven

677 posts

Ultimate Geek


#284362 16-Apr-2021 11:09
Send private message

Just received in my email:

 

 

Price Change 

 

Hi <customer name>, 

 

We're getting in touch to let you know about an upcoming change.
On 17th May Neon’s monthly price is increasing to $15.99. Why? We've been hard at work improving Neon and making sure you can enjoy awesome TV shows and movies like The Handmaid's Tale, Yellowstone and New Amsterdam.

 

You don’t need to do anything, your Neon subscription will roll over at $15.99 per month on or after 17th May, unless you cancel before this date.

 

To find out your next billing date, you can login to My Account. 

 

Pay less on an annual plan! From 17th May we're offering an annual subscription for $159.99. You save 16% or $31.89 compared to 12 months on a standard monthly plan. 

 

If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact us. You can chat with us from 8am to 10pm Monday to Friday or 8am to 9pm at the weekend or by filling out a contact form. 

Thanks for being a Neon fan – we really enjoy having you around! 
The Neon team 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
corksta
2339 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2693784 16-Apr-2021 13:06
Send private message

"hard at work improving Neon".... yes since they took over the Lightbox platform the addition of higher bitrates, 5.1 audio, frame & dynamic range matching on the Apple TV app, an easy way to access and manage your watch list, an easy way to remove items from the continue watching list, plus countless other things I can't think of right now, certainly justifies the increase in price... 




2020 M1 MacBook Air 256GB (Space Grey) | 2018 iPad Pro 12.9" Wi-Fi 64GB (Space Grey) | 2021 M1 iPad Pro 11" Wi-Fi 128GB (Space Grey) | iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB (Midnight Green) | 2x HomePod (Space Grey) | 10x HomePod mini (Space Grey, White, Yellow, Blue, Orange) | 3x Apple TV 4K | Apple Watch Series 7 45mm Cellular (Green)

 

Sony 65" A8F OLED TV | Sony 65" X850F LED TV | Sony 55" X900F LED TV

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Item
1539 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2693802 16-Apr-2021 13:28
Send private message

I imagine their 17 subscribers must be *furious*




.

Hammerer
2378 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2693884 16-Apr-2021 15:49
Send private message

The email was perfectly timed to remind me to cancel our subscription with a couple of days to spare. So I've already saved $13.99.

 

Yes, Neon playback and operations have improved but we wouldn't take an annual subscription because we would run out of shows and movies we wanted to watch. We've switched to Amazon Prime, as we do every six months.

 

Compared to other services I find that Neon is reasonable value for money. It has the best variety for me. But a price increase goes against the market trend: free Apple TV+ keeps being extended and Amazon Prime have dropped the price we pay.



openmedia
2781 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2693904 16-Apr-2021 16:47
Send private message

For that price we need 4K and 5.1 - any updates on their tech?




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.

quickymart
8985 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2694017 16-Apr-2021 21:45
Send private message

At least they're not using Flash anymore, I guess.

rugrat
2743 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2694038 16-Apr-2021 22:29
Send private message

At the old price would've dipped in every now and then for "His Dark Materials" and other shows of interest.

 

Won't be subscribing at all now, cheaper services that have dolby digital 5.1. etc, so they'd need to get 5.1 before I'd pay that money.

 

 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2694083 17-Apr-2021 10:21
Send private message

openmedia:

For that price we need 4K and 5.1 - any updates on their tech?

lightbox supplied this. It's more a content question




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 



catspyjamas
150 posts

Master Geek


  #2700066 30-Apr-2021 12:06
Send private message

I received an email from Spark yesterday advising that I'll need to pay more for Neon. It has been $9.95/mth via Spark, but will now be $11.99/mth.

 

 

 

The quality of new content has gone WAY down since Lightbox merged with Neon. I'm in two minds whether or not I'll keep it.

dafman
3746 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2700083 30-Apr-2021 12:34
Send private message

Maybe Sky are lifting prices as they need to recoup revenue loss from Facebook now that the Neon app has been outed for (previously secretly) sending their users information to Facebook, presumably for financial gain.

 

thread here

dclegg
2803 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2700131 30-Apr-2021 15:09
Send private message

catspyjamas:

 

The quality of new content has gone WAY down since Lightbox merged with Neon. I'm in two minds whether or not I'll keep it.

 



It's funny you say that. We've had the exact opposite experience. Since the merge, we were able to get rid of the far more expensive HBO subscription we were parallel importing. And in addition to the expected content from there, we've discovered all sorts of awesome new shows to watch. Notable stand outs are Bulletproof and The Nevers.

alasta
5742 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2700137 30-Apr-2021 15:39
Send private message

I'm not a big fan of the HBO content. Personally I like British dramas which used to feature prominently on Lightbox but I haven't seen as many since the merger.

catspyjamas
150 posts

Master Geek


  #2700511 1-May-2021 16:44
Send private message

alasta:

 

I'm not a big fan of the HBO content. Personally I like British dramas which used to feature prominently on Lightbox but I haven't seen as many since the merger.

 

 

 

 

Bar a handful of HBO shows, I feel the same. I've noticed the British drama content go down too, sadly, and also the Scandi Noir content which Lightbox did a lot of. Can't get enough of that stuff. 

loceff13
919 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2700521 1-May-2021 17:57
Send private message

catspyjamas:

 

I received an email from Spark yesterday advising that I'll need to pay more for Neon. It has been $9.95/mth via Spark, but will now be $11.99/mth.

 

 

 

The quality of new content has gone WAY down since Lightbox merged with Neon. I'm in two minds whether or not I'll keep it.

 

 

 

 

Lightbox was almost sold to TVNZ, imagine how good that product would have been.. 

tdgeek
26491 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2700524 1-May-2021 18:20
Send private message

$2. Ouch. I'll get a second job and send the wife out cleaning to pay this exorbitant increase... /S

 

Probably be simpler to have Sky provide all content as a monopoly, probably be cheaper lol

 

All of these that bleated about Sky, well hello, its free reign now, enjoy :-)

mattwnz
18757 posts

Uber Geek


  #2700536 1-May-2021 19:21
Send private message

tdgeek:

 

$2. Ouch. I'll get a second job and send the wife out cleaning to pay this exorbitant increase... /S

 

Probably be simpler to have Sky provide all content as a monopoly, probably be cheaper lol

 

All of these that bleated about Sky, well hello, its free reign now, enjoy :-)

 

 

 

 

If you don't mind adverts in the programs. That is the big difference with using online streaming, there are no ads on the pay services, but heaps of ads on the free ones. . 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 