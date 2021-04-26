Is anyone unable to access Neon at the moment, or is it just me?
On Apple TV it says it’s down for scheduled maintenance.
They've admitted on their Facebook page that it was an unscheduled outage.
If my memory serves me correctly it's not the first time this has happened either.
Saw on their twitter feed last nite it was down. First place to go to when things like this don't work..
