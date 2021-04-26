Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Neon Not Working
#284505 26-Apr-2021 20:14
Is anyone unable to access Neon at the moment, or is it just me?

  #2698351 26-Apr-2021 20:42
Not working for me. Getting an error page.

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

  #2698357 26-Apr-2021 20:56
djtOtago:

Not working for me. Getting an error page.


Click to see full size


 


 


Not working here either





  #2698359 26-Apr-2021 21:00
On Apple TV it says it's down for scheduled maintenance. 




  #2698368 26-Apr-2021 22:00
LOL, doesn't sound like scheduled maintenance if it is during peak watching time.

  #2698372 26-Apr-2021 22:34
Poor timing to ho down....you'd think this would be fone early hours of the morning

  #2698584 27-Apr-2021 08:44
They've admitted on their Facebook page that it was an unscheduled outage.

 

If my memory serves me correctly it's not the first time this has happened either. 

  #2698640 27-Apr-2021 09:57
Saw on their twitter feed last nite it was down.  First place to go to when things like this don't work.. 




