catspyjamas:

For a week I've been getting an error message when I try and login to Neon on my PC. After putting in my credentials I get a message about a network error & to try again later. Unfortunately I can't try another browser (this tends to get recognised as a new device) or another device, as I can't get in to clear old devices and make room for another browser/device login. There's nothing wrong with my network.

Would someone with Neon mind trying to login on their computer please? Would you mind letting me know if you can/can't get in, and which browser? I'm using Firefox 94.0.2 on Win 10. Thanks.