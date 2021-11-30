Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxNeon on PC
catspyjamas

141 posts

Master Geek


#290734 30-Nov-2021 21:00
Send private message

For a week I've been getting an error message when I try and login to Neon on my PC. After putting in my credentials I get a message about a network error & to try again later. Unfortunately I can't try another browser (this tends to get recognised as a new device) or another device, as I can't get in to clear old devices and make room for another browser/device login. There's nothing wrong with my network.

 

Would someone with Neon mind trying to login on their computer please? Would you mind letting me know if you can/can't get in, and which browser? I'm using Firefox 94.0.2 on Win 10. Thanks.

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
kiwiharry
860 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2822132 30-Nov-2021 21:26
Send private message

@catspyjamas I just logged in and had no issues. Using Win10 and Chrome browser. I don't have Firefox sorry.




If you can't laugh at yourself then you probably shouldn't laugh at others.

catspyjamas

141 posts

Master Geek


  #2822137 30-Nov-2021 21:31
Send private message

Thanks so much @kiwiharry. May I ask, did you have a saved login on Chrome, or did you have to login from scratch? Also, since the error message I get mentions a network issue - which ISP are you with? I'm with Spark.

djtOtago
803 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822141 30-Nov-2021 21:40
Send private message

Just logged in successfully Used MS Edge Windows 11  in a private window so was prompted for username and password. I'm on Slingshot



catspyjamas

141 posts

Master Geek


  #2822147 30-Nov-2021 21:46
Send private message

Thanks @djtOtago - appreciate your testing.

 

Any geekzoners with Firefox (on Windows) able to try? 

manaia
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822184 1-Dec-2021 05:23
Send private message

I can login to Neon (Firefox 94.0.2 on Windows 11)

ashtonaut
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822186 1-Dec-2021 06:41
Send private message

catspyjamas:

Thanks @djtOtago - appreciate your testing.


Any geekzoners with Firefox (on Windows) able to try? 



I got this error on Firefox - disabled adblocker and it started working.

rogercruse
599 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2822193 1-Dec-2021 07:42
Send private message

manaia: I can login to Neon (Firefox 94.0.2 on Windows 11)

 

 

 

And me, Windows Edge on Windows 11. And when I look at the 'Devices and downloads' section, I see five devices, will vertify these later today.



catspyjamas

141 posts

Master Geek


  #2822270 1-Dec-2021 08:53
Send private message

Thanks everyone. @ashtonaut (cool username btw!) - may I ask which ISP you're with? I still get the error with both umatrix and ublockO (adblocker) disabled. (umatrix is set to allow everything from Neon anyway). That was one of the first things I tried. Plus the usual cache clearing, rebooting etc.

 

There's someone else on FB I'm talking with having the same error. For them it's on safari and chrome, they don't have FF. Just waiting to find out which ISP they're with. 

catspyjamas

141 posts

Master Geek


  #2822278 1-Dec-2021 09:02
Send private message

@manaia - thanks so much. Can I ask which ISP you're with, and also if you had saved your login credentials, or was this login from scratch (i.e. had to enter username & PW). 

ashtonaut
471 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822286 1-Dec-2021 09:17
Send private message

Skinny

jonb
1662 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2822293 1-Dec-2021 09:30
Send private message

Another gripe with Neon and PC - when you login to check your account etc it uses that login action as one of the registered devices.  Only being allowed five devices that often knocks another device off.

manaia
270 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2822294 1-Dec-2021 09:35
Send private message

catspyjamas:

 

@manaia - thanks so much. Can I ask which ISP you're with, and also if you had saved your login credentials, or was this login from scratch (i.e. had to enter username & PW). 

 

 

@catspyjamas - I'm with Sky (natch :). Credentials saved in Firefox. Ad blocker still running (and Ghostery and Privacy Badger).

catspyjamas

141 posts

Master Geek


  #2822296 1-Dec-2021 09:36
Send private message

@ashtonaut - thanks. Person on FB is with Vodafone. Though it turns out their error may not be completely identical, as theirs also mention a problem with subscription. Mine doesn't. Mine simply says "Hmm we can't log you in right now. Please check your network and try again". The things we have in common is it started at the exact same time a week ago, and it's web browser on the computer only. Other devices are OK.

 

I don't have a smart TV, just an android phone, but I can't get into the account settings on the phone because that requires space in devices to log into a mobile web browser. 

catspyjamas

141 posts

Master Geek


  #2822303 1-Dec-2021 09:40
Send private message

OK thanks @manaia. Firefox & Spark/Skinny seem to be the only 2 things in common so far. Will be escalating this, but it's just good to have some info to arm myself with and hopefully avoid all all the usual cut and paste canned responses that don't help. Haven't had a great experience with Neon support in the past. :/

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09

Research Indicates One Million More New Zealand Workers Will Require Digital Skills Training
Posted 31-May-2022 17:08

SAP and New Zealand Rugby in Global Partnership
Posted 27-May-2022 08:43

Chorus and Nokia Demonstrate Their First Trial of 25G PON Broadband
Posted 27-May-2022 08:10

Sony Introduces the WH-1000XM5 Noise-cancelling Headphones
Posted 13-May-2022 17:18

HP Omen 16 Review
Posted 12-May-2022 17:56

Synology Launches RT6600ax Wi-Fi 6 Router and Releases Major Update for SRM Operating System
Posted 12-May-2022 17:50

Samsung Unveils Its 2022 Neo QLED and Lifestyle Tvs
Posted 12-May-2022 17:41








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 