I typed a reply up before but it never showed so not sure what happened.

Anyway, I tried some cheap aliexpress DVB-T modulators a while back and not all will do LCN, and not all TVs will show channels without an LCN on them if they encounter channels when scanning that do use them, or else will put the modulators signal up on a really high channel (I think it was 700 or 800 or something) - basically without the LCN being sent it could end up anywhere so check the channel list on the TV to see if you see something else in there. Try doing a scan with only the modulator connected and no free to air antenna and see if you get different results.