I'm trying to get SkyGo to work on a TV in a caravan.

It works if I connect to SkyGo on a borrowed Windows 10 laptop and connect it to the TV via HDMI cable.

It does not work if I try to use my Apple iPad 6 connected to the TV via the Apple Lightning Digital AV Adapter. I get sound but no picture.

Other streaming services like Netflix and TVNZ work fine from the iPad to the TV.

Is there a reason why the iPad won't work? A setting in the SkyGo user account or a setting on the iPad?

Thank you for any suggestions.