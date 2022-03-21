Where on Sky's website did you find it saying eden is HD? It certainly isn't HD as broadcast.
I suspect sky is using the Freeview broadcast for their customers.
Newshub news is naturally nasty (I watched it to make sure) as the story ingress is mostly SD, i.e., only studio and some local content is HD. Would be the worst news presentation I've ever seen.
Sky's HD page shows Eden but without HD symbol.
l43a2:
Spyware:
