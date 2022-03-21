Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxNew Freeview channels Rush and eden not in HD on Sky
siva992

29 posts

Geek


#295325 21-Mar-2022 20:42
Send private message quote this post

So Rush and eden are in 1080i on DVB-T, and although Sky's website says that only eden is in HD, it actually isn't. It's not sharp and the text are fuzzy. The 8pm news was probably the worst; it was constantly pixellated. Anyone having the same issue?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Trade NZ and US shares and funds with Sharesies.
tkr001
395 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2889875 22-Mar-2022 09:04
Send private message quote this post

Where on Sky's website did you find it saying eden is HD? It certainly isn't HD as broadcast.

l43a2
1687 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2889876 22-Mar-2022 09:10
Send private message quote this post

I suspect sky is using the Freeview broadcast for their customers.





Spyware
2972 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2889877 22-Mar-2022 09:11
Send private message quote this post

Newshub news is naturally nasty (I watched it to make sure) as the story ingress is mostly SD, i.e., only studio and some local content is HD. Would be the worst news presentation I've ever seen.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.



Spyware
2972 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2889880 22-Mar-2022 09:23
Send private message quote this post

Sky's HD page shows Eden but without HD symbol.




Spark Max Fibre using Mikrotik CCR1009-8G-1S-1S+, CRS125-24G-1S, UAP, UAP AC Pro, UAP AC Pro Mesh, Apple TV 4, Apple TV 4K, iPad Air 1st gen, iPad Air 4th gen, iPhone XR, VodaTV Gen 2. If it doesn't move then it's data cabled.

siva992

29 posts

Geek


  #2889896 22-Mar-2022 09:45
Send private message quote this post

l43a2:

I suspect sky is using the Freeview broadcast for their customers.



You mean from the Freeview satellite? The satellite feeds does have a reputation of not carrying the HD versions of the channels.

siva992

29 posts

Geek


  #2889897 22-Mar-2022 09:47
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

Newshub news is naturally nasty (I watched it to make sure) as the story ingress is mostly SD, i.e., only studio and some local content is HD. Would be the worst news presentation I've ever seen.



I do notice that, especially when that shows onto Three Now it becomes worst. But this was different. Even the footage in studio was fuzzy until the presenter's face was unrecognisable.

siva992

29 posts

Geek


  #2889900 22-Mar-2022 09:48
Send private message quote this post

Spyware:

Sky's HD page shows Eden but without HD symbol.



Strange isn't it. Why would they do that?



siva992

29 posts

Geek


  #2895018 31-Mar-2022 23:34
Send private message quote this post

Sky has gotten back to say that they are indeed using the Freeview satellite feed for those 2 channels that aren't in HD.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 