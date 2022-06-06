There have been many occasions when I’ve let Sky know that an upcoming series (sporting or otherwise) doesn’t have a Series Link set up. It’s rare that they don’t resolve the issue.

Tonight I informed them that the upcoming State of Origin could not be series linked. The reply I got rather stunned me

”Hi Steve, you won't be able to series link this because the timeframe of the next game never matches the first game, that's why most games are not available for series link as it's always changing ^Reece”

Completely bizarre! I series link many things, some of which have quite variable timetables (eg the LPGA). Is it really that primitive??

Steve