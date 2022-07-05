Hi all, I’m looking for some info about AppleTV. (Sorry if this is the wrong forum for this kind of post. Feel free to remove if so).

So I currently use Sky decoder (Sky satellite, no aerial) but will be moving on because I’ve only been using it for NRL, Rugby and previously Cricket, but now that’s on Spark it’s basically useless for me in the summer.

Now I was thinking of buying an AppleTV so that I can at least watch the games in the weekend and maybe stream some TV via the app.

Will I need the latest AppleTV or can I get an older model second hand??

Other relevant info: I have an older TV and sometimes my net is shocking – I live rural and share it with the main house via hotspot (aerial to aerial).

Previously have tried casting (Chromecast) but I’ve had to do this by setting up a laptop hotspot which is okay but not ideal so that’s out of the question.

TL:DR Can I use an older AppleTV or should I buy the new one to stream on?

Thank you in advance