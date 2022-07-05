Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, LightboxUnusual Network / SkyGo and AppleTV
jordsnz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


#298658 5-Jul-2022 10:55
Hi all, I’m looking for some info about AppleTV. (Sorry if this is the wrong forum for this kind of post. Feel free to remove if so).

 

So I currently use Sky decoder (Sky satellite, no aerial) but will be moving on because I’ve only been using it for NRL, Rugby and previously Cricket, but now that’s on Spark it’s basically useless for me in the summer.

 

Now I was thinking of buying an AppleTV so that I can at least watch the games in the weekend and maybe stream some TV via the app.

 

  • Will I need the latest AppleTV or can I get an older model second hand??

Other relevant info: I have an older TV and sometimes my net is shocking – I live rural and share it with the main house via hotspot (aerial to aerial).

 

Previously have tried casting (Chromecast) but I’ve had to do this by setting up a laptop hotspot which is okay but not ideal so that’s out of the question.

 

TL:DR Can I use an older AppleTV or should I buy the new one to stream on?

 

Thank you in advance

eracode
Smpl Mnmlst
6293 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2938439 5-Jul-2022 11:03
What is your budget for a solution? Is Starlink plus Apple TV an option for you?




outdoorsnz
322 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2938440 5-Jul-2022 11:05
Have you looked at other internet options if available? Space X starlink could be an option.

 

Otherwise if you have poor internet, then streaming might not work very well at all.

trig42
5357 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2938441 5-Jul-2022 11:05
What sort of Internet speeds do you get off that hotspot?

 

AppleTV will be fine with a non-smart TV. You will need a Gen4 AppleTV, but doesn't have to be huge storage, or even 4K (So the cheapest version). If your internet is OK for streaming, then it will do what you want. You can watch TVNZ+/3Now, Netflix, SkySport Now etc.

 

 

 

Edit: Just read that you are using SkyGo - no app for that on AppleTV, but you would be able to Airplay it to an AppleTV (like Casting) but I think  you need an Apple device to airplay from (don't think you can Airplay from Android?). If you have an Android device with SkyGo on it, you may be better off with a Chromecast with GoogleTV.



maslink
128 posts

Master Geek

Subscriber

  #2938444 5-Jul-2022 11:13
The last three generations of AppleTV since 2015 - 4th Gen (AppleTV HD) / 5th & 6th Gen (AppleTV 4K) all run the same apps, and have Spark + SkyGo apps.

 

Using the native apps is different from casting, and should just depend on the bandwidth/stability of connection available to the device. If you're able to stream fine on your laptop, then it is likely to work fine on the AppleTV. (Using Airplay from another device to the AppleTVis a different story, and is likely to face the same challenges that you currently face with casting to your TV as the data effectively takes multiple passes through the router.)

 

From your description of your network setup it's possible that the system has been configured with Double NAT (depending on the configuration of the WiFi hotpspot in your lounge), but despite being bad networking practice, it still usually works fine for most things.

 

Chris

jordsnz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2938445 5-Jul-2022 11:14
eracode:

 

What is your budget for a solution? Is Starlink plus Apple TV an option for you?

 

 

NOt sure if Landlord would be happy with us installing new hardware on his property, but that is something I can broach

 

trig42:

 

What sort of Internet speeds do you get off that hotspot?

 

AppleTV will be fine with a non-smart TV. You will need a Gen4 AppleTV, but doesn't have to be huge storage, or even 4K (So the cheapest version). If your internet is OK for streaming, then it will do what you want. You can watch TVNZ+/3Now, Netflix, SkySport Now etc.

 

Edit: Just read that you are using SkyGo - no app for that on AppleTV, but you would be able to Airplay it to an AppleTV (like Casting) but I think  you need an Apple device to airplay from (don't think you can Airplay from Android?). If you have an Android device with SkyGo on it, you may be better off with a Chromecast with GoogleTV.

 

 

Will have to check the speeds, most the time there is no buffering when watch Netflix and Skygo on laptop and phone

 

We both have  IPhones and I have a Macbook Air M1.

 

Thanks you for your reply.

jordsnz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2938449 5-Jul-2022 11:18
Will this be sufficient for me?

 

 

 

https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/apple-tv-4k---32gb/N158845.html 

Stu1
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2938451 5-Jul-2022 11:22
Sky go is not great on poor quality internet, tried it once on unlimited vdsl on a farm , often cut out even when it worked on my cell phone. Really depends on your internet



Stu1
1046 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2938452 5-Jul-2022 11:23
jordsnz:

Will this be sufficient for me?


 


https://www.noelleeming.co.nz/p/apple-tv-4k---32gb/N158845.html 



That is a great price if you can get one , don’t really need a 64 one for what you want

jordsnz

4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2938459 5-Jul-2022 11:42
Stu1: Sky go is not great on poor quality internet, tried it once on unlimited vdsl on a farm , often cut out even when it worked on my cell phone. Really depends on your internet

 

Thats fair, internet can be weird most the time it's good other times it can be iffy. We had a good run last year streaming the test via Spark Sport and it seemed relatively stable

 

Thanks for the reply

 

Stu1: That is a great price if you can get one , don’t really need a 64 one for what you want

 

 

 

Awesome I will have a look :)

davidcole
5524 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2938460 5-Jul-2022 11:43
And for just sports there is also the Sky Sports Now native Apple TV app.  It does use a different subscription model though.  But if it's only sport you want it might be suitable.

 

So there's no air play needed in this scenario, so it's not tied to a phone.

 

 




