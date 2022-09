I have now rung Sky three times to get my service for TV cancelled but retain broadband. As of this morning they still have not cancelled. The last person I spoke to could see notes that I requested cancellation, they put me on hold so they could talk to a team leader or something however after 25 minutes on hold I had to terminate the call as I had Teams meeting.



How many times does one need to contact these clowns to get cancelled? At this point I will be moving my broadband from them as well.