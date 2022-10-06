Sky TV is expected to next week be confirmed as having won the broadcast rights to the next four Rugby World Cups, in a deal that will also see it offload RugbyPass and potentially look to work with both TVNZ and Warner Bros Discovery as free to air partners.

The pay-TV operator signalled in July that it was in advanced discussions with World Rugby about a "wide-ranging rights" deal that sources say will include the 2023 and 2027 World Cups as well as the 2025 and 2029 tournaments.

The deal has now been signed off and an announcement is expected within days.