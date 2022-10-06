Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, LightboxTo Be Announced - Sky has RWC rights
JPNZ

940 posts

Ultimate Geek


#300814 6-Oct-2022 10:38
Send private message quote this post

Sky TV is expected to next week be confirmed as having won the broadcast rights to the next four Rugby World Cups, in a deal that will also see it offload RugbyPass and potentially look to work with both TVNZ and Warner Bros Discovery as free to air partners.

 

The pay-TV operator signalled in July that it was in advanced discussions with World Rugby about a "wide-ranging rights" deal that sources say will include the 2023 and 2027 World Cups as well as the 2025 and 2029 tournaments.

 

The deal has now been signed off and an announcement is expected within days.




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Create new topic
wratterus
1535 posts

Uber Geek


  #2978152 6-Oct-2022 10:44
Send private message quote this post

Boy, they would have really been scrounging deep in their pockets, behind the couch & raiding the kids money boxes to get that deal across the line. 

tdgeek
26750 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978219 6-Oct-2022 11:36
Send private message quote this post

Won't that deal have been the case in recent years, so is still part of the rights budget? Thats I assume they would amortise each year

Batman
Mad Scientist
28145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978268 6-Oct-2022 14:25
Send private message quote this post

are you sure you should be posting this here @freitasm




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74492 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978269 6-Oct-2022 14:27
Send private message quote this post

Batman:

 

are you sure you should be posting this here @freitasm

 

 

Why not?




Support Geekzone by subscribing, making a donation. 

 

freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure

 

 

 

 

 

 

JPNZ

940 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978322 6-Oct-2022 14:50
Send private message quote this post

wratterus:

 

Boy, they would have really been scrounging deep in their pockets, behind the couch & raiding the kids money boxes to get that deal across the line. 

 

 

Oh for sure, remember what Spark paid for RWC2019..

 

This really is another nail in the coffin of Spark Sport though. 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

afe66
2947 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2978344 6-Oct-2022 16:05
Send private message quote this post

Great good to know I can expect to see the 2029 rugby in newly announced 4k with only a supplement of $25 per month

 

 

 

/s

Oblivian
6748 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2978386 6-Oct-2022 18:49
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

Batman:


are you sure you should be posting this here @freitasm



Why not?



https://www.nzherald.co.nz/sport/rugby-sky-to-reveal-mega-tv-rights-deal-but-commentators-snubbed/GZDQO4ABEDCNO4OAEHFIJ2XZFQ/

Paywalled. But presumably the same details at 6am.



cokemaster
Exited
4555 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2978391 6-Oct-2022 19:07
Send private message quote this post

This is a win for Sky and their attempts to stay relevant in an increasingly crowded market. I suspect Spark didn’t see the ROI on their Spark Sport REC adventure and weren’t willing to drop the money.

What will be interesting to see will be whether Sky can scoop up more of the other sporting rights and become the primary “sports with entertainment” provider.




webhosting

Loose lips may sink ships - Be smart - Don't post internal/commercially sensitive or confidential information!

JPNZ

940 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2978439 7-Oct-2022 08:04
Send private message quote this post

cokemaster: This is a win for Sky and their attempts to stay relevant in an increasingly crowded market. I suspect Spark didn’t see the ROI on their Spark Sport REC adventure and weren’t willing to drop the money.

What will be interesting to see will be whether Sky can scoop up more of the other sporting rights and become the primary “sports with entertainment” provider.

 

NZ Cricket (In NZ/ENG) is the only possible thing I'd want back. The F1 would be nice but F1TV pro for $80 annual has been absolutely flawless for me this year and very much worth the money. 




Panasonic 65GZ1000, Onkyo RZ730, Atmos 5.1.2, AppleTV 4K, Nest Mini's, PS5, PS3, MacbookPro, iPad Pro, Apple watch S4, iPhone XR

Create new topic





