I know I had this working last year, but it no longer works.

I am trying to select Sky TV as my Provider in order to stream sports from espn.com.au (Watch ESPN: Online Live Sports, Replays, Highlights). I click on 'ESPN Play Provider', a popup appears, and the only TV Provider is Sky TV. I select that and it attempts to open this URL - https://www.skytv.co.nz/skyid/signin.html?skin=isky&redirect=http://www.skytv.co.nz/espn/redirect but that fails.

I have tried this on multiple browsers on the same PC and on multiple PCs. None of them work. I have cleared the cache multiple times. No luck so far. Sky was of little help. They suggested that I go to ESPN. ESPN said to go to Sky. I can successfully login directly to Sky on any PC and I have Sky Sports on my account.

Any ideas?

I can get this to work on my android mobile though.