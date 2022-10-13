Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxESPN.com.au with Sky TV as the provider
DwoodNZ

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#301900 13-Oct-2022 19:02
Send private message quote this post

I know I had this working last year, but it no longer works.

 

I am trying to select Sky TV as my Provider in order to stream sports from espn.com.au (Watch ESPN: Online Live Sports, Replays, Highlights). I click on 'ESPN Play Provider', a popup appears, and the only TV Provider is Sky TV. I select that and it attempts to open this URL - https://www.skytv.co.nz/skyid/signin.html?skin=isky&redirect=http://www.skytv.co.nz/espn/redirect but that fails.

 

 

I have tried this on multiple browsers on the same PC and on multiple PCs. None of them work. I have cleared the cache multiple times. No luck so far. Sky was of little help. They suggested that I go to ESPN. ESPN said to go to Sky.  I can successfully login directly to Sky on any PC and I have Sky Sports on my account.

 

Any ideas?

 

I can get this to work on my android mobile though.

Create new topic
vexxxboy
3887 posts

Uber Geek


  #2982433 13-Oct-2022 19:26
Send private message quote this post

im not sure why it is not working for you but when i do it it goes to the sign in page and my account comes up, auto filled and i click to log on. so there is something your end that is stopping it.




Common sense is not as common as you think.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
DwoodNZ

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2982436 13-Oct-2022 19:34
Send private message quote this post

Ok, I think I fixed it!

 

I opened ESPN on a browser on my mobile and clicked on 'ESPN TV Provider' and the usual screen appeared, I selected Sky TV, and it redirected me to 'https://espn-auth.sky.co.nz' So, I tried that URL on my Windows PC and bingo! It logged me in, and I can now watch sports from ESPN.com.au!

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 Review
Posted 6-Oct-2022 17:15

Amazon Fire TV Launches a Local Experience for Kiwi Customers
Posted 5-Oct-2022 08:08

Western Digital and Sony Interactive Entertainment Release First Officially Licensed M.2 SSD for the PlayStation 5 Console
Posted 4-Oct-2022 17:10

Belkin SOUNDFORM Immerse Noise Cancelling Earbuds Review
Posted 3-Oct-2022 17:10

AMC Networks Launch AMC+ Streaming in New Zealand
Posted 30-Sep-2022 08:41

Wacom Introduces Cintiq Pro 27 Pen Display
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:15

Nokia and Vodafone New Zealand Team Up To Accelerate Network Innovation With 5G-advanced and 6G
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:12

FiberSense VID+R Provides Building-By-Building Impact Measurements After Recent NZ Earthquake
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:11

Amazon Introduces Upgraded Echo Devices Plus Improvements to Echo Studio Audio
Posted 29-Sep-2022 17:10

Samsung The Freestyle Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:44

OPPO Reno8 5G Review
Posted 28-Sep-2022 17:38

Vodafone New Zealand To Become One New Zealand
Posted 28-Sep-2022 10:00

GoPro Hero11 Review
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:16

Netgear Debuts WiFi 6E in New Zealand With Arrival of New Orbi and Nighthawk Products
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:15

Logitech Introduces the G502 X Gaming Mouse in Wired and PLUS Versions
Posted 21-Sep-2022 17:10








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 