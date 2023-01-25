Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, Lightbox
New Sky Box 4k sports
LFCNZ71

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


#303216 25-Jan-2023 08:47
Is there a list of which sports Sky will broadcast in 4k with the new box?

 

 

 

Cheers

Create new topic
JPNZ
1015 posts

Uber Geek


  #3026849 25-Jan-2023 09:10
Considering its Satellite still I believe no sports will be in 4K.

 

I think the "4K-HDR ready" on the advertising is more for apps such as disney+, apple+ and netflix etc 




LFCNZ71

7 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3026851 25-Jan-2023 09:16
Really? Ridiculous lol - if thats the case Ill just stick to Sky Sports Now I guess.

Spyware
3127 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3026853 25-Jan-2023 09:21
Sport won't be 4K until Sky have 4K broadcast capability with combined upgrade of outside broadcast trucks (not owned by Sky) in 2025.




