Is there a list of which sports Sky will broadcast in 4k with the new box?
Cheers
Considering its Satellite still I believe no sports will be in 4K.
I think the "4K-HDR ready" on the advertising is more for apps such as disney+, apple+ and netflix etc
Really? Ridiculous lol - if thats the case Ill just stick to Sky Sports Now I guess.
Sport won't be 4K until Sky have 4K broadcast capability with combined upgrade of outside broadcast trucks (not owned by Sky) in 2025.
