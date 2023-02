This was from last month...

"Kiwi NASCAR fans might have to look to global streaming sites to catch their stock car fix this year – for now at least.

Those looking to watch last weekend’s non-championship Clash at the Coliseum race were likely disappointed to learn the race was not televised live on Sky Sport – NASCAR’s once traditional Kiwi home.

And that disappointment might have to set in for a while, with Sky currently not in a position to broadcast the 2022 series.

“We are still working through access to NASCAR for 2022,” a Sky representative told Velocity News on Tuesday.

A Velocity source has also raised the issue with Sky, where they were told [Sky] no longer has the rights to NASCAR this season."