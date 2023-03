Hi,

I have been having lots of problems with Sky Sport Now on my Samsung TV. Sky tell me my app version is old and out of date but when I contact Samsung they say its the most recent version they have. What app version do you have on your Samsung TV. Why would my TV not be updating the app. I have done a Smart Hub reset.

Version number is 4.0.0 last updated August 22 2022. My TV model is QA65QN90AAS (only 18 months old) Software version is 2111