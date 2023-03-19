Has anyone else noticed issues with Sky Sports audio inconsistency?



Im an avid Home Theatre buff so i spend a bit of time setting up my system etc and it drives me nuts when im watching something and it just sounds "odd".

SO this happened last night, while watching the Blues vs Crusaders game, and i did a number of checks to see if something had changed in my setup. Nope, all as expected.



But Bass was boomy and the surround channels were very weak and it sounded like all audio was only coming from the centre speaker.

Upon checking my handy Marantz App, i see that the coverage was only showing incoming audio in Stereo and my system was up mixing to DTS Neural:X (i have an Atmos setup) but if i changed the channel to the League, Warriors vs Cowboys, i instantly was met with a 5.1ch input and Dolby Audio output which was great.

At first i thought it might have been the Vodafone TV output somehow switching to Stereo but this shows that it wasnt that.



Now today watching the Highlanders vs Force game its even weirder. Its outputting 5.1ch Dolby Audio but all commentary through teh centre is at about 1/3 the volume of the other channels. If i turn up the volume i can hear the conversations people are having in the stand louder than the commentary of the game.

Anyone else noticed these issues? Is it simply the way they are doing the sound mixing for the live games? Why is the League and Sail GP perfectly fine on their respective channels?

:Frustrated user: