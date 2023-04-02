Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky go (iOS) airplay to Apple TV - working?
davidcole

5687 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#304071 2-Apr-2023 15:10
Anyone’s airplay working? Mine isn’t. Gets the video screen come up on the Apple TV. But there’s a red blocked 🚫 symbol bottom left.


Unsure if it’s the apps, or if I’ve don’t something on my network




Stu1
1205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3057842 2-Apr-2023 15:18
I normally get the red symbol if dns is not set right . Do you have DNS or VPN loaded on the Apple TV?

davidcole

5687 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3057843 2-Apr-2023 15:20
Dns for the Apple TV is to a docker container that then has the dns4me servers. I might have to play with it a little.




davidcole

5687 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3057844 2-Apr-2023 15:22
Yeah it’s definitely the dns. If I forced it to my regular servers and not under dns4me or the container airplay works.






davidcole

5687 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3057845 2-Apr-2023 15:27
Dns dns4me doesn’t have an option for sky go. As I’d turn it on to try it




Stu1
1205 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3057846 2-Apr-2023 15:34
davidcole: Dns dns4me doesn’t have an option for sky go. As I’d turn it on to try it

 

What about trying the sky sport one? I haven’t checked for ages they have changed their options a bit. There will be a conflict somewhere that you have switched on. 

davidcole

5687 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3057848 2-Apr-2023 15:36
Stu1:

davidcole: Dns dns4me doesn't have an option for sky go. As I'd turn it on to try it


What about trying the sky sport one? I haven’t checked for ages they have changed their options a bit. There will be a conflict somewhere that you have switched on. 



Yeah did try that. I think I’ve found the call. As the container is using dns4me I should be able to grab that dns query and fire it through pihole which will revolve it properly

I’m sure this was working a week or so ago. Not sure what’s changed.




