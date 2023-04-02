Anyone’s airplay working? Mine isn’t. Gets the video screen come up on the Apple TV. But there’s a red blocked 🚫 symbol bottom left.





Unsure if it’s the apps, or if I’ve don’t something on my network



Previously known as psycik



OpenHAB: Gigabyte AMD A8 Brix, OpenHAB with Aeotech ZWave Controller, Raspberry PI, Wemos D1 Mini, Zwave, Xiaomi Humidity and Temperature sensors

Media:Chromecast v2, ATV4 4k, ATV4, HDHomeRun Dual

Windows 10 Host Plex Server 3x3TB, 4x4TB using DriveBender, Samsung 850 evo 512 GB SSD, Hyper-V Server with 1xW10, 2xUbuntu 20.04 LTS, Backblaze Backups, usenetprime.com