markkellaway

Hi all, I’ve searched the forum for this problem and can’t see anything. I’m an ex Vodafone TV customer who gas the new Sky box. The box in general is pretty good, a few glitches that I can live with.

My issue is that the media controls, especially play and pause, are not being recognised when I use my Sony remote control. HDMI-CEC (Bravia Sync) works well for all other controls, but with play and pause I can see that the commands are being passed to the Sky box (the LED flashes on the box) but they are not being recognised. I’ve tried contacting Sky on this and I don’t think they really understand the issue. All other devices attached to the TV respond correctly when I use the TV remote to control them.

Having to use two remotes is threatening marital bliss!



Is anyone else seeing the same issue?