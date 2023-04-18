This seems to have been kept fairly quiet, Optus D11 has been delayed until the END of 2025

https://www.nzx.com/announcements/407185

The Optus D2 is currently there alongside Optus D1 at 160E, it has moved there from 152E. I have seen a document saying that Sky is switching to Optus D2 On Wednesday and Thursday morning.

There is Nothing on their twitter or Facebook about it, and the same goes for Freeview.

Usually these events take place over night and not noticed by anyone, this one appears to scheduled from 9 am Wednesday morning.

I expect Sky will say viewers won't be aware or affected by the swapover and first we will hear about it is a "spin" press release from Sky saying they successfully transitioned over to a backup Optus satellite to ensure viewers maintained a %100 reliable quality service.