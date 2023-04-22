Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxWhat's the closest thing to a rock solid Sky Sport Now setup?
tim360

24 posts

Geek


#304308 22-Apr-2023 14:54
Send private message

After years of frustration with Fanpass/Sky Sport Now I realise there may not be such a thing, but am interested to know what setup people are using who have minimal issues with the current suite of SSN apps.

 

It's time to upgrade my aging Apple TV2 and Chromecast 2 devices. SSN stopped working with my ATV last year (using AirPlay from iPhone), and it's not great with the Chromecast - even though Plex and YouTube still give me a great experience with the older Chromecast.

 

I'd prefer to use an ethernet connection to the new device, but wi-fi only is still an option. Have started looking at the following:

 

  • Chromecast with Google TV 4k
  • Apple TV 4k (1st, 2nd or 3rd gen)
  • Amazon Fire TV stick 4K Max

What setup do you use that works well enough?

Create new topic

gzt

gzt
14439 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3066996 22-Apr-2023 15:21
Send private message quote this post

Btw, new Skybox has Ethernet. Subscriber price is $200 apparently.

https://newskybox.co.nz/tech-specs

Tech specs are limited. AV1 future proofing? no idea. Easy enough to find out using YouTube stats for nerds.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung New Zealand Introduces 2023 Neo QLED and OLED TV models
Posted 18-Apr-2023 19:38

One NZ launches with SpaceX collaboration announcement
Posted 3-Apr-2023 09:15

2degrees announces satellite-to-cell trial with global LEO satellite provider Lynk
Posted 3-Apr-2023 08:29

Synology DS923+ Review
Posted 15-Jan-2023 16:59

HP EliteBook 860 16-inch G9 Review
Posted 19-Dec-2022 13:02

Formula 1 on Sky From 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 13:33

TVNZ To Become the Home of New Zealand Cricket
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:18

Spark Announces Exit of Spark Sport in the Second Half of 2023
Posted 16-Dec-2022 10:13

Zeronet Launches Its Sustainable Internet Service
Posted 13-Dec-2022 09:58

Epson Launches New 4K Pro-UHD Home Theatre Projector
Posted 9-Dec-2022 11:00

Dyson Zone Headphones and Personal Air Purifier to Launch in January 2023
Posted 8-Dec-2022 13:02

Hundreds of Drivers Lodging Backpay Claims With Uber
Posted 7-Dec-2022 09:25

Small Town Newspaper in New Zealand First With Google
Posted 6-Dec-2022 14:41

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop Review
Posted 30-Nov-2022 15:38

Keeping Your Guard up in the Face of Socially Engineered Scams
Posted 28-Nov-2022 17:37


Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 