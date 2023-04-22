After years of frustration with Fanpass/Sky Sport Now I realise there may not be such a thing, but am interested to know what setup people are using who have minimal issues with the current suite of SSN apps.

It's time to upgrade my aging Apple TV2 and Chromecast 2 devices. SSN stopped working with my ATV last year (using AirPlay from iPhone), and it's not great with the Chromecast - even though Plex and YouTube still give me a great experience with the older Chromecast.

I'd prefer to use an ethernet connection to the new device, but wi-fi only is still an option. Have started looking at the following:

Chromecast with Google TV 4k

Apple TV 4k (1st, 2nd or 3rd gen)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K Max

What setup do you use that works well enough?