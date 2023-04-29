Hi,

I'm just wanting to see if anyone can help me understand this 'problem' I've noticed on Sky.

I am subscribed to Sky Sport Now to watch F1, Cricket etc, which I'm fairly happy with.

However, I have noticed the following 'issue' when it comes to their pop-up channels for endurance racing, namely the FIA WEC 6 hours of Spa starting at 10:45pm tonight.

On Sky Sport Now, I get channels 1-7, premier league (8), 9, Select, ESPN/ESPN2 and Pop-up 1.

The WEC race is nowhere to be seen on any of the channels, but if I look at the TV guide for Sky Go, they are showing the race on Pop-up 2.

I fail to understand why they are showing the race on traditional Sky (satellite) and Sky Go on Pop-up 2, but they have not made Pop-up 2 available throught the Sky Sport Now streaming platform they run.

It's incredibly frustrating that there is the further gatekeeping of content through the traditional Sky platform.



Why are they doing it this way??

They also did the same thing for the previous race at Sebring for WEC.

I just don't get it...