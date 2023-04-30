mailmarshall

Hi has anyone got the new Sky box working with a HDMI modulator?

I currently have 2 sky boxes (second room) with one being MySKy HDi for recording and the other one with no recording option. I have these connected to individual HDMI modulators to share across the house and use the Blue Eye remote system to change channels.

I was thinking of replacing the second box with the new SKY box and connect up to the modulator. Not sure if the remote will work??

Apologies if this question has been asked before.