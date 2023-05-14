Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, Lightbox
Logging into ESPN with Sky on the ESPN App
MaK87

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#304551 14-May-2023 18:49
Hi guys, I'm hoping someone will be able to help me out with this while I wait to hear back from Sky...

 

I'm trying to log into ESPN and am unable to currently log in with Sky Sport as my TV provider because I'm not getting redirected to a log in page. I can get as far as choosing Sky Sport as the provider, but the next page is just not loading. Is anyone else having this issue? I've deleted and redownloaded the app, restarted my phone, etc.

 

Does anyone have a workaround? I can log into the website on my computer, but I'd prefer to use the app and cast to my TV. 

rprosser
18 posts

Geek


  #3076160 14-May-2023 19:33
If you've previouslty been connected, you may have a cookie loaded that's causing the problem, Look at the list of cookies in your browser & rename or move or delete any that look related to ESPN. 

 
 
 
 

MaK87

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #3076195 14-May-2023 20:51
No, I haven't been able to connect via the app at all. 

