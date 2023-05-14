Hi guys, I'm hoping someone will be able to help me out with this while I wait to hear back from Sky...

I'm trying to log into ESPN and am unable to currently log in with Sky Sport as my TV provider because I'm not getting redirected to a log in page. I can get as far as choosing Sky Sport as the provider, but the next page is just not loading. Is anyone else having this issue? I've deleted and redownloaded the app, restarted my phone, etc.

Does anyone have a workaround? I can log into the website on my computer, but I'd prefer to use the app and cast to my TV.