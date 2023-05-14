As a 29+ year customer of Sky, plus even longer as an IT professional, I’ve read other peoples posts with equal measures of interest and dismay. The functionality in those “ancient” MySky-type boxes should be an absolute MINIMUM starting point for any new product! People shouldn’t have to wait weeks for updates to be released to return functionality they previously had with the ‘outdated technology’!!





I’ve got to say they certainly won’t be getting me to give up my Hdi box any time soon, and as technology rollouts go, this has been frankly less than professional. Sorry, you can tell they are in a captive market. If there was true competition, they wouldn’t survive.

Steve