I have looked thru the larger thread, but I can't see this asked/answered.

My Mum has upgraded to the new Skybox. She has an older Sky-issued RF modulator, and the old box allowed both HDMI out and RCA (yellow/red/white) to the modulator set to analogue channel 52 (can be anything), which she then tuned to via any tv in the house. Picture was low quality but it worked. She is 78 so not after anything fancy and the bedroom tv is wall mounted so multiroom wont work.

She is in a village, and the feed is a bit unusual; the above was set up 10 years ago. She originally had a full back feed, and the Sky people broke it and we could not fix it so this is how they tweaked it.

I added an HDMI splitter and the main tv is working fine so I know this part is ok. But the hdmi-rca cable I took over won't work (the picture on the other tv is black with no sound).

I think this means I need a hdmi-rca converter like this https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/monitor/listing/4140831882

Anyone get something like this working? Many thanks