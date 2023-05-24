Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, Lightbox New Sky Box and Splitter
#304652 24-May-2023 14:17
I have looked thru the larger thread, but I can't see this asked/answered.

 

My Mum has upgraded to the new Skybox. She has an older Sky-issued RF modulator, and the old box allowed both HDMI out and RCA (yellow/red/white) to the modulator set to analogue channel 52 (can be anything), which she then tuned to via any tv in the house. Picture was low quality but it worked. She is 78 so not after anything fancy and the bedroom tv is wall mounted so multiroom wont work.

 

She is in a village, and the feed is a bit unusual; the above was set up 10 years ago. She originally had a full back feed, and the Sky people broke it and we could not fix it so this is how they tweaked it.

 

I added an HDMI splitter and the main tv is working fine so I know this part is ok. But the hdmi-rca cable I took over won't work (the picture on the other tv is black with no sound).

 

I think this means I need a hdmi-rca converter like this https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/marketplace/computers/cables-adaptors/monitor/listing/4140831882

 

Anyone get something like this working? Many thanks

 

 

  #3079434 24-May-2023 16:34
Those white box ones work, and that is not a bad price for it since its in NZ already. There are so many clones of those boxes ranging from junk to works quite well. I have one that has the NTSC/PAL switch connected backwards and refuses to output PAL unless I power cycle it with the source disconnected. 

 

Chances are your cable is one of the useless ones that so many places sell that just connects the RCA to the HDMI pins and was only made to work on a certain projector or media player or something but dodgy sellers still sell them as if they would work.




richms

