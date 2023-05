At the family holiday home we got rid of ADSL and changed to Wireless Broadband with Spark. As we're only there for weekends every 4-6 weeks this is satisfactory. However, SkyGo (just watching rugby games) has buffering issues when watching on Chromecast.

When the Chromecast is disconnected and you watch on your phone, the buffering stops and coverage is near perfect.

Anyone else found this? And if not, can anyway allude to why this would be happening?