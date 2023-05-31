Ok so im watching State of origin tonight via my SkyPod on Sky Sport 4 and my mate who is watching at a bar in Bangkok is about 6-7 seconds ahead of me.



Now he usually watched with Sky Sport Now on his smart TV when hes in NZ and is always about 3-4 sec ahead from when i had Voda TV.

I always put this down to native Sky vs Voda TV.

But this didnt seem to make sense.



So i flicked on my SkyGo app on iPad and noticed its ahead.

I then cast that to my Apple Tv 4k and im now watching about 1sec behind him in Bangkok.



The kicker is that the Apple Tv is also passing theough at 4k vs the SkyPod at 1080p.

The picture is noticably better.



Whats the go here! Is the Apple TV just upscaling? Regardless the colours and clarity is better than the native SkyPod.

Also why such a delay on the SkyPod vs SkyGo?