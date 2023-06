We have been in touch with the Sky Helpdesk but they are pretty useless.

Like a lot of viewers we want at least what we have now - specifically the ability to easily watch and record non-sky content such as the TV1 News.

This doesn’t seem possible but it depends who you get on the HelpDesk.

We certainly won’t change (even for $50 they want to charge) without what we have now. Why would we.



Any thoughts anyone, cheers Bill