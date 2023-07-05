Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, Lightbox Customer Focus becoming absent at Sky
#306233 5-Jul-2023 19:52
I’ve posted before about Series Link, but today a new low. I noticed it was not possible to Series Link the Rugby Championship. Rugby is quite important to many of us, and frankly is VERY important to Sky - many people only have Sky Sport because of live Rugby.

 

Normally when I contact them they thank me and often fix the issue. Todays response was

 


“Hey Steve, please note that Series Link may not be available for some live events and you may need to schedule the recordings separately. ^Anna”

 

Right; not a priority then?

 

They are really reaching a new low.

 

 

 

Steve

  #3100421 5-Jul-2023 21:27
With no more local competition they have little financial incentive to try anymore.

