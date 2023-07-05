I’ve posted before about Series Link, but today a new low. I noticed it was not possible to Series Link the Rugby Championship. Rugby is quite important to many of us, and frankly is VERY important to Sky - many people only have Sky Sport because of live Rugby.

Normally when I contact them they thank me and often fix the issue. Todays response was



“Hey Steve, please note that Series Link may not be available for some live events and you may need to schedule the recordings separately. ^Anna”

Right; not a priority then?

They are really reaching a new low.

Steve