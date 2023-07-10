Hi team, just got an Satlink ST-6503 in from overseas to help get my Sky signal to other tvs which are connected via a splitter and an outdoor aerial.

The signal is kinda rubbish in our area so we do have a booster for the Freeview signal.

Anyway when I plug this in without the booster I often just get Modulator and no other signal for Freeview. if I have the booster plugged in to another TV the Freeview signal can chop in and out, depending on the setting I have, but then I can not find the modulator when I do a scan.

Does anyone have the perfect setting for these modulators to work?

Channel/Frequency etc?