Can you run the new Sky box on 12v DC caravan power only?
I don't want to use an Inverter!
https://newskybox.sky.co.nz/tech-specs
It runs on a 12V barrel jack, so you could probably jimmy something up easily.
Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.
Automotive systems run on a nominal 12v DC. The voltage can vary anywhere between 10v to 15v depending on whether the vehicle is starting or charging. There can also be high voltage spikes due to the inductive components in a vehicle, eg relays, heater motor, wiper motor, etc.
I would be reluctant to connect an electronic device not designed for automotive use directly to the vehicle battery.
My suggestion would be a pure sine wave 12v-240v inverter.
Jaycar have this one on sale 300W 12VDC to 240VAC Pure Sine Wave Inverter - Electrically Isolated | Jaycar Electronics New Zealand
It may not technically be necessary, but a buck-boost converter could be used to give you a clean 12V supply from 10-15V.
There are power supplies made specifically for in car use, including ATX power supplies for computers. You could use an ATX power supply with a jumper on the relevant pins so it turns on automatically. If they're clean and powerful enough to run a computer, a Sky box should be fine. Plus, you'd also have 5V to play with.