Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxDC Powered New Sky Box?
stevemat

19 posts

Geek


#306544 2-Aug-2023 13:17
Send private message quote this post

Can you run the new Sky box on 12v DC caravan power only?

 

I don't want to use an Inverter!

Create new topic
toejam316
1269 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3111008 2-Aug-2023 13:20
Send private message quote this post

https://newskybox.sky.co.nz/tech-specs

 

It runs on a 12V barrel jack, so you could probably jimmy something up easily.




Anything I say is the ramblings of an ill informed, opinionated so-and-so, and not representative of any of my past, present or future employers, and is also probably best disregarded.

 
 
 
 

GoodSync. Easily back up and sync your files with GoodSync. Simple and secure file backup and synchronisation software will ensure that your files are never lost (affiliate link).
k1w1k1d
1162 posts

Uber Geek


  #3111083 2-Aug-2023 14:51
Send private message quote this post

Automotive systems run on a nominal 12v DC. The voltage can vary anywhere between 10v to 15v depending on whether the vehicle is starting or charging. There can also be high voltage spikes due to the inductive components in a vehicle, eg relays, heater motor, wiper motor, etc.

 

I would be reluctant to connect an electronic device not designed for automotive use directly to the vehicle battery.

 

My suggestion would be a pure sine wave 12v-240v inverter.

 

Jaycar have this one on sale   300W 12VDC to 240VAC Pure Sine Wave Inverter - Electrically Isolated | Jaycar Electronics New Zealand

SirHumphreyAppleby
2326 posts

Uber Geek


  #3111087 2-Aug-2023 15:06
Send private message quote this post

It may not technically be necessary, but a buck-boost converter could be used to give you a clean 12V supply from 10-15V.

 

There are power supplies made specifically for in car use, including ATX power supplies for computers. You could use an ATX power supply with a jumper on the relevant pins so it turns on automatically. If they're clean and powerful enough to run a computer, a Sky box should be fine. Plus, you'd also have 5V to play with.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Norton Driver Updater ReviewÂ 
Posted 31-Jul-2023 16:44

Dyson V15s Detect Submarine Complete Is an All-In-One Wet and Dry Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:52

SAP Announces General Availability of Sovereign Cloud Capabilities in New Zealand and Australia
Posted 31-Jul-2023 15:48

Samsung Announces Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Introduces Galaxy Watch6 and Galaxy Watch6 Classic
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Samsung Brings Premium Experience to Tablet platforms with Galaxy Tab S9
Posted 26-Jul-2023 23:01

Logitech MX Keys S Keyboard and MX Anywhere 3S Mouse Review
Posted 26-Jul-2023 16:43

Norton Releases Norton Driver Updater for Windows PCs
Posted 19-Jul-2023 10:23

BeeDrive by Synology Review
Posted 16-Jul-2023 17:28

2degrees to Close 3G Services Late 2025
Posted 10-Jul-2023 11:04

2degreess to acquire MyRepublic New Zealand broadband service
Posted 5-Jul-2023 12:02

DoorDash launching in New Zealand
Posted 5-Jul-2023 11:19

JBL Tour Pro 2 Review
Posted 2-Jul-2023 12:33

Amazon Kindle Scribe Review
Posted 25-Jun-2023 11:57

Nokia Announces Three New C-Series Smartphone in New Zealand
Posted 20-Jun-2023 13:56








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.




RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 