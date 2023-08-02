Automotive systems run on a nominal 12v DC. The voltage can vary anywhere between 10v to 15v depending on whether the vehicle is starting or charging. There can also be high voltage spikes due to the inductive components in a vehicle, eg relays, heater motor, wiper motor, etc.

I would be reluctant to connect an electronic device not designed for automotive use directly to the vehicle battery.

My suggestion would be a pure sine wave 12v-240v inverter.

Jaycar have this one on sale 300W 12VDC to 240VAC Pure Sine Wave Inverter - Electrically Isolated | Jaycar Electronics New Zealand