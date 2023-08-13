Wew had the new SkyBox for a while and hated it and got old (different box) back again. All went well and we were happy campers but, for the last few weeks, we have been getting pixilation and often nothing. Depowering it sometimes does the trick but we called sky help.

Tech came and looked at reception rate and he said it was bad and not the box but the dish. We are in a 2 storey house and the dish is high up on top of dormer bathroom. Tech said wind may have blown it out of place but he couldn't do it as needed scaffold. Dish was installed about 30 years ago and tech did a great job running cable through attic, bedroom wardrobe, through floor to under stairs cupboard and through dividing wall to lounge.

Question - is this repairable as re-routing cable for a new dish location is very tricky. Who pays for this?

Does the new SkyBox need the dish or can everything come through the fibre. We had the new box and I installed it ok and all went well just the awful software was so inferior and difficult to use compared to the old MySky. It was a happy day we got the MySky back.

Now that EPL has started, I really want to be able to record the overnight games.