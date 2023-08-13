Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky Dish Q - reception bad
#306686 13-Aug-2023 17:35
Wew had the new SkyBox for a while and hated it and got old  (different box) back again. All went well and we were happy campers but, for the last few weeks, we have been getting pixilation and often nothing. Depowering it sometimes does the trick but we called sky help.

 

Tech came and looked at reception rate and he said it was bad and not the box but the dish. We are in a 2 storey house and the dish is high up on top of dormer bathroom. Tech said wind may have blown it out of place but he couldn't do it as needed scaffold. Dish was installed about 30 years ago and tech did a great job running cable through attic, bedroom wardrobe, through floor to under stairs cupboard and through dividing wall to lounge.

 

Question - is this repairable as re-routing cable for a new dish location is very tricky. Who pays for this?

 

Does the new SkyBox need the dish or can everything come through the fibre. We had the new box and I installed it ok and all went well just the awful software was so inferior and difficult to use compared to the old MySky. It was a happy day we got the MySky back.

 

Now that EPL has started, I really want to be able to record the overnight games.

  #3115329 13-Aug-2023 17:49
It's reasonably simple to realign the dish, but access will be the issue in your case. I'd imagine they would replace the LNB too as a precaution if it's 30 years old.

 
 
 
 

  #3115331 13-Aug-2023 18:03
I wish they could keep their story straight. I work in the construction field and have told at least three clients to get SKY organised for dish install etc asap as the scaffold is up and would be easier for them. They always refuse and say they must use their extension ladders and harnesses otherwise they'll get in trouble with their health and safety officers that apparently spot check

