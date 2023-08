I got an email today to say my Sky Fibre is increasing $5 per month. Makes it about the same as the competition now. The real news is in the entertainment packages.

Sky Entertainment is up from $25.50 to $28 p/month but Soho is no longer stand alone ($9.95 p/month) and is bundled into Sky Entertainment.

Sky Movies is down from $20.93 to $20 a month.

Sky sport stays the same.