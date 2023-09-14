Share your thoughts and experiences on the new Sky Box Planner feature

We're aware of some issues experienced with the new Sky Box Planner feature. We know how important the Planner feature is and our team are working on improvements and stability. We thought this community would be a great platform to gather feedback on your experiences with the new Planner feature so far. You can tell us what’s working well, what’s not working so well and what your biggest pain points are with the Planner feature and recordings.

Feel free to provide any feedback / here are some starters below.

How often do you use the Planner feature?

Daily

A few times a week

Once a week

Several times a month

Never

If you had a magic wand what’s the 3 things you’d change on the new Planner feature right now?

Anything else you’d like to tell us about the Planner feature?

Thank you, we appreciate your time and patience as we work to solve these issues.