So i messaged Neon via FB as to why there is no Neon app for Xbox.

Got a response that they'd find out and let me know..... no response after a month.

So messaged again via FB, get a quick response of "Dont ask here, ask via our live chat" (Is that not what FB is....) so off to the Neon live chat I go... its the same guy who answers there. What the hell...

Dosent even ask what I want, just says "we don't support it". So I say, I understand that, but why not, technical issue or..... ?

Awesome response of "Dont know".

Wow.... great service there :D Could've at least grabbed my email, then said "I'll get someone in the know to contact you"

Anyone here know why there is no app ? its not like Xbox platform is new.