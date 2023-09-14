So i messaged Neon via FB as to why there is no Neon app for Xbox.
Got a response that they'd find out and let me know..... no response after a month.
So messaged again via FB, get a quick response of "Dont ask here, ask via our live chat" (Is that not what FB is....) so off to the Neon live chat I go... its the same guy who answers there. What the hell...
Dosent even ask what I want, just says "we don't support it". So I say, I understand that, but why not, technical issue or..... ?
Awesome response of "Dont know".
Wow.... great service there :D Could've at least grabbed my email, then said "I'll get someone in the know to contact you"
Anyone here know why there is no app ? its not like Xbox platform is new.