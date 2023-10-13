Sky Network Television Ltd (“SKT”) – Trading Halt - NZX, New Zealand’s Exchange
Some entity is interested in buying Sky, so now we wait for more details.
Sky Network Television Ltd (“SKT”) – Trading Halt - NZX, New Zealand’s Exchange
Some entity is interested in buying Sky, so now we wait for more details.
Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Dosh referral: 00001283 | Sharesies | Goodsync | Mighty Ape | Backblaze
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
You have got to wonder who would want to buy a TV distribution service like Sky, given its clear that Content producer are all moving to a direct to consumer delivery model,
Their tie up with NZ rugby might be a selling point,.... but I can't see much else going for them
If it is one of the Telcos it will never happen, more likely an investment group swooping in on the very low share price to pick up a bargain then asset strip and sell of the programming rights
MikeB4:
Asset strip and sell of the programming rights
Last time I looked its "Assets" aren't much,
They own a bunch of transponder slots- that with things like SpaceX are now likely losing value,
They have a huge bunch of boxes spread around the country, again depreciating as we speak,
and some content rights, that may or may not be transferable
If you are a corporate raider, your best bet is the gut the staff and content creation, and then try to flick it on to another sucker
The sporting content rights are valuable as long as they are locked into contracts with a decent lifetime remaining, as is its customer list. The market cap is around $360m and it has a dividend yield of 6%. Once they can get out of those transponder slots (which are a financial millstone) and become 100% internet based they could be quite a good little earner for one of the large international streamers or network companies wishing to setup in NZ.
Whatever the outcome, it's hard to believe that their subscribers will end up better off.
Sometimes I just sit and think. Other times I just sit.
Hopefully its an aussie entity, NZ is too small for a standalone operator. Made sense when satellite was the only option now its all online
Lump the SKY NZ operation into an aussie one. Give us access to Australian programming.
Foxtel/Kayo/Stan Sport/Optus Sport
Resumed trading just before noon, looks like they have risen quite a lot in less than an hour.