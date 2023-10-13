MikeB4: Asset strip and sell of the programming rights

Last time I looked its "Assets" aren't much,

They own a bunch of transponder slots- that with things like SpaceX are now likely losing value,

They have a huge bunch of boxes spread around the country, again depreciating as we speak,

and some content rights, that may or may not be transferable

If you are a corporate raider, your best bet is the gut the staff and content creation, and then try to flick it on to another sucker