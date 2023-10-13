Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Sky, Neon, Lightbox Sky on trading halt
freitasm

#309377 13-Oct-2023 11:18
Sky Network Television Ltd (“SKT”) – Trading Halt - NZX, New Zealand’s Exchange

 

Some entity is interested in buying Sky, so now we wait for more details.




Create new topic
wellygary
  #3147142 13-Oct-2023 11:24
You have got to wonder who would want to buy a TV distribution service like Sky, given its clear that Content producer are all moving to a direct to consumer delivery model, 

 

Their tie up with NZ rugby might be a selling point,.... but I can't see much else going for them 

 
 
 
 

MikeB4
  #3147156 13-Oct-2023 11:54
If it is one of the Telcos it will never happen, more likely an investment group swooping in on the very low share price to pick up a bargain then asset strip and sell of the programming rights

wellygary
  #3147163 13-Oct-2023 12:11
MikeB4:

 

Asset strip and sell of the programming rights

 

 

Last time I looked its "Assets" aren't much, 

 

They own a bunch of transponder slots- that with things like SpaceX are now likely losing value, 

 

They have a huge bunch of boxes spread around the country, again depreciating as we speak, 

 

and some content rights, that may or may not be transferable 

 

 

 

If you are a corporate raider, your best bet is the gut the staff and content creation,  and then try to flick it on to another sucker



johno1234
  #3147165 13-Oct-2023 12:15
The sporting content rights are valuable as long as they are locked into contracts with a decent lifetime remaining, as is its customer list. The market cap is around $360m and it has a dividend yield of 6%. Once they can get out of those transponder slots (which are a financial millstone) and become 100% internet based they could be quite a good little earner for one of the large international streamers or network companies wishing to setup in NZ.

 

 

 

 

eracode
  #3147167 13-Oct-2023 12:20
Whatever the outcome, it's hard to believe that their subscribers will end up better off.




langi27
  #3147171 13-Oct-2023 12:28
Hopefully its an aussie entity, NZ is too small for a standalone operator. Made sense when satellite was the only option now its all online

 

Lump the SKY NZ operation into an aussie one. Give us access to Australian programming. 

 

Foxtel/Kayo/Stan Sport/Optus Sport

Wombat1
  #3147176 13-Oct-2023 12:42
Waiting patiently to hopefully see a nice soar in my shares.



geek3001
  #3147178 13-Oct-2023 12:46
Resumed trading just before noon, looks like they have risen quite a lot in less than an hour.

langi27
  #3147191 13-Oct-2023 13:15
The market loves a good take over. 

