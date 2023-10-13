Has anyone experienced the ethernet cable being jammed/stuck in the sky pod.

I had changed a few things and wanted to a longer cable. The cable was stuck fast in the pod. Just to be sure it wasnt me, I took it to 2 fixit guys at the local mall. Neither could get the cable out.

Pressing the clip and sliding out goes about 1/2 way out before it jams.

I spoke to sky and they simply replaced the pod. I sent the old one back with the cable stuck in it (and cut to fit in the box)

When I got the new pod, I put it all together and then just to see that it would I removed the ethernet cable. Nope, same, its stuck. It can stay like that, it all works fine otherwise.