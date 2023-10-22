Issue:

using a long press when selecting an App in the apps menus causes a “Remove” status to be tagged to the App icon. Since the App is still selected, another simple Selection push, causes the App to be removed from the Apps menu.

This is incredibly lazy & poorly thought out functioning of the Sky Pod Remote navigation software.

When selecting something like an app, it should not be possible to accidently delete it, with a second button push, without a warning message.

To restore a specific App icon to the home page, the user has to return to the Apps Menu, Edit Favourite Apps menu and then restore the App.

This is a real problem for elderly people and people with poor touch control.

a) Elderly people have trouble with sensitive button pushes – they readily push a button too long

b) Elderly have poor eyesight – not being able to read or notice the small “Remove” tag added to the app selection.

Due to this poor Sky Pod Remote navigation elderly people regularly delete the apps by mistake.

On this basis alone I do not recommend the Sky Pod to anybody with poor vision and poor touch control.

My Parents watch a lot on TVNZ+. That means they have to repeatedly navigate from Sky to the TVNZ+ app. They regularly delete the TVNZ+ App by accident.