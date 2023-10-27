A relative is moving to an apartment that has Sky sockets connected to some kind of distribution system in the building. The MySky decoder is showing no signal when plugged in. The previous location had a satellite dish and is 4kn from the new address. Should the Sky box just work at the new place or is it possible that something may need to be changed for different frequency or something like that? I have no way to confirm that there is Sky signal live on the outlet in the new place other than plugging in the decoder.