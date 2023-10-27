Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsSky, Neon, LightboxMoving Sky to retirement village apartment
toii

153 posts

Master Geek


#310517 27-Oct-2023 12:48
Send private message quote this post

A relative is moving to an apartment that has Sky sockets connected to some kind of distribution system in the building.  The MySky decoder is showing no signal when plugged in.  The previous location had a satellite dish and is 4kn from the new address.  Should the Sky box just work at the new place or is it possible that something may need to be changed for different frequency or something like that?  I have no way to confirm that there is Sky signal live on the outlet in the new place other than plugging in the decoder.

Create new topic
RunningMan
7868 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152668 27-Oct-2023 12:57
Send private message quote this post

Check the LNB settings in the service menu. Will be either 11300 or 10750. Swap to the other number if it's not working.

 
 
 
 

Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud (affiliate link).
toii

153 posts

Master Geek


  #3152717 27-Oct-2023 13:01
Send private message quote this post

RunningMan:

 

Check the LNB settings in the service menu. Will be either 11300 or 10750. Swap to the other number if it's not working.

 

 

 

 

Thx - I will give it a try tomorrow. 

RunningMan
7868 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152722 27-Oct-2023 13:07
Send private message quote this post

The LNB setting needs to match the dish (or distribution system) at the premises, and SKy generally only use one of those 2 values. Info here to access setup menu https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=106&topicid=243937 



frankv
5536 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #3152789 27-Oct-2023 16:56
Send private message quote this post

toii:

 

A relative is moving to an apartment that has Sky sockets connected to some kind of distribution system in the building.  The MySky decoder is showing no signal when plugged in.  The previous location had a satellite dish and is 4kn from the new address.  Should the Sky box just work at the new place or is it possible that something may need to be changed for different frequency or something like that?  I have no way to confirm that there is Sky signal live on the outlet in the new place other than plugging in the decoder.

 

 

What are these "Sky sockets"? My Sky dish has coax cable with IIRC a screw-on connector on the end that I screw onto the connector on the back of the Sky box. Conceivably the coax cable may terminate at a socket on the wall, and then you would use a short patch cable to connect between the wall socket and the Sky box. But can multiple Sky boxes listen to a single dish? I don't know. I'd kindof expect that a single thing would listen to the dish, and then distribute to the multiple sockets and Sky boxes.

 

Personally, I'd say skip the whole Sky dish/decoder and just use Ethernet (assuming the apartment has a good fibre connection) and watch-on-demand.

 

 

Brunzy
1910 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #3152881 27-Oct-2023 19:45
Send private message quote this post

Commercial buildings are almost always 11300 LNB

RunningMan
7868 posts

Uber Geek


  #3152903 27-Oct-2023 20:37
Send private message quote this post

@frankv the standard is an F connector, and yes you can have multiple recievers connected. Not that disimilar to Sky multiroom, just on a much larger scale in something like a resthome.

 

As @brunzy says, 11300 much more common in such a setup.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Super Mario Bros. Wonder Launches on Nintendo Switch
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:56

Google Releases Nest WiFi Pro in New Zealand
Posted 24-Oct-2023 10:18

Amazon Introduces All-New Echo Pop in New Zealand
Posted 23-Oct-2023 19:49

HyperX Unveils Their First Webcam and Audio Mixer Plus
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:47

Seagate Introduces Exos 24TB Hard Drives for Hyperscalers and Enterprise Data Centres
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:43

Dyson Zone Noise-Cancelling Headphones Comes to New Zealand
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:33

The OPPO Find N3 Launches Globally Available in New Zealand Mid-November
Posted 20-Oct-2023 11:06

Google Fitbit Charge 6 Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:39

Belkin Introduces New Thunderbolt 4 Range
Posted 17-Oct-2023 17:32

GoPro Hero12 Black Review
Posted 17-Oct-2023 15:56

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 Upgraded With New Design
Posted 5-Oct-2023 13:06

Logitech Answers to Hybrid Work Survey With Launch of Casa Pop-up Desk
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:47

Samsung Introduces Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Buds FE
Posted 5-Oct-2023 08:29

Norton Launches Secure Browser for Windows PC and Mac
Posted 22-Sep-2023 11:25

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Most Common Online Scams in 2023
Posted 21-Sep-2023 17:28








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac






RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2023 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 