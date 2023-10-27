toii: A relative is moving to an apartment that has Sky sockets connected to some kind of distribution system in the building. The MySky decoder is showing no signal when plugged in. The previous location had a satellite dish and is 4kn from the new address. Should the Sky box just work at the new place or is it possible that something may need to be changed for different frequency or something like that? I have no way to confirm that there is Sky signal live on the outlet in the new place other than plugging in the decoder.

What are these "Sky sockets"? My Sky dish has coax cable with IIRC a screw-on connector on the end that I screw onto the connector on the back of the Sky box. Conceivably the coax cable may terminate at a socket on the wall, and then you would use a short patch cable to connect between the wall socket and the Sky box. But can multiple Sky boxes listen to a single dish? I don't know. I'd kindof expect that a single thing would listen to the dish, and then distribute to the multiple sockets and Sky boxes.

Personally, I'd say skip the whole Sky dish/decoder and just use Ethernet (assuming the apartment has a good fibre connection) and watch-on-demand.